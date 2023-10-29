October 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

The Union Government on Saturday defended its decision to abstain from voting in a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce and ceasefire in Gaza. According to a note circulated by government sources, India was concerned about certain omissions in the final text of the resolution. The reference entailing “explicit condemnation” of the October 7 attacks in Israel was not made part of the text. A source told The Hindu, “There can be no equivocation on terror,” adding that India’s position was steadfast and consistent.

The assembly adopted a resolution Friday late evening (India time) calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to cessation of hostilities.” Proposed by Jordan, the resolution was adopted with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

Reacting to the development, General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was “shocked and ashamed”. “To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation,” she posted on social media platform ‘X’.

Presenting the government’s stance, former cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi argued that India would never be on the side of terrorism. “Those who choose to side with terror do so at their own peril…,” he held.

India’s EoV did not name Hamas. It only backed an earlier amendment proposed by Canada to include a paragraph that would “unequivocally reject and condemn” the October 7 attacks with a call for release of hostages. Only 88 countries voted in favour – less than the two-thirds required mandate.

