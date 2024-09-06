‘GOAT’ review, Hema Committee updates

Around Tinsel Town

>> Impact of K Hema Committee report: Other industries demand similar probe

The Kerala High Court constituted a Special Bench for hearing public interest litigations filed following the publications of the Hema Committee report on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam industry. Also, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday (August 4, 2024) closed a petition filed by filmmaker and former chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Ranjith seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered on a complaint of a Bengali actor. Actor Nivin Pauly alleged a conspiracy behind the allegation of sexual abuse levelled against him by a woman.

Meanwhile, members of the Film Industry For Rights and Equality (FIRE) asked the Karnataka government to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge to study and report on issues faced by women, including sexual harassment. Leading artists from the Telugu Film industry demanded the Telangana government release a two-year report on sexual harassment in the industry. The South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) (Nadigar Sangam) has resolved to impose a five-year ban from the film industry on the perpetrators of sexual offences if a complaint is found to be true. As for the response from artists from across the industry, veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, who, in the wake of the release of the K. Hema Committee report, recently came out with fresh allegations based on what she faced on the sets of a Malayalam film, spoke to the press on the raging issue of safety of women in the Tamil film industry. Her reaction came a day after superstar Rajinikanth told reporters that he “isn’t aware of” Hema Committee report.

>> Venice Film Festival highlights 2024

At the premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga with director Todd Phillips were congratulated by the ecstatic crowd as the film received a 10.5-minute standing ovation at the festival. Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, received a 20-minute standing ovation. Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, starring Daniel Craig earned a 11-minute standing ovation at the festival.

Brady Corbet’s three-hour post-war epic The Brutalistdebuted at the festival while George Clooney opened up on working with longtime friend Brad Pitt’ in Wolfs, which premiered at the festival. The world premiere of Justin Kurzel’s crime thriller The Ordersaw the presence of stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan and Jurnee Smollett.

Bollywood

‘Emergency’ postponed, new release date to be announced soon, says Kangana Ranaut

‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in director Anurag Singh’s war drama

Boman Irani’s directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’ to premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Kangana Ranaut’s new film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ announced

Farhan Akhtar to play Major Shaitan Singh in ‘120 Bahadur’, shoot begins in Ladakh

‘Heeramandi’ receives two nominations in the upcoming Asian Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards

Pooja Hegde wraps up shoot of action thriller ‘Deva’

Hollywood

Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ drops first footage with Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump

‘Ocean’s 14’ in the works from ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director Edward Berger

David Fincher announces Western crime-thriller, ‘Bitterroot’ for Netflix

Ian McKellen approached to reprise role as Gandalf in Andy Serkis’ ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

Natalie Morales joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21

Disney halts ‘The Graveyard Book’ adaptation amid sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman

‘Twilight’ TV series based on Stephanie Meyer’s ‘Midnight Sun’ in the works at Netflix

Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster cast in Area 51 drama ‘Hello Out There’

Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Life of a Chuck’ starring Tom Hiddleston debuts first look

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan to reunite for ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel

Regional

Director Nelson confirms ‘Jailer 2’ with Rajinikanth

‘Hit: The 3rd Case’: Nani looks stylish and fierce as Arjun Sarkaar

‘Billa Ranga Baasha’: Kichcha Sudeep teams up with Anup Bhandari and ‘HanuMan’ producers for magnum opus

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ averts clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyin’

ANR centenary celebrations: ‘Mayabazar’, ‘Devadasu’ among 10 restored classics to be screened across India

Vijay Sethupathi to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam’: Prime Video’s hit series ‘Panchayat’ gets a Tamil remake

Madras High Court orders notice to Atlee, AGS Entertainment in case involving Vijay-starrer ‘Bigil’

Sathyaraj is introduced as Rajasekar in Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Actor Rima Kallingal files defamation suit against singer Suchitra

‘Bloody Beggar’, starring Kavin, gets a release date

Prabhu Deva’s’ Petta Rap’ locks a release date

Trailers

Killings, conflicts and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘The Buckingham Murderers’ trailer

Vikrant Massey plays a serial killer in ‘Sector 36’ trailer

Asif Kapadia cautions towards a dystopic future in ‘2073’ trailer

Junji Ito’s terrifying manga finally comes to life in ‘Uzumaki’ trailer

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ trailer promises a tale of dreams, friendship and the making of a film

‘A Minecraft Movie’ teaser hints at an imaginative and adventure-filled journey in the world of Minecraft

In ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ trailer, Goku returns for Akira Toriyama’s swan song

Noah Hawley’s FX series teases its vicious xenomorph in ‘Alien: Earth’ teaser

In ‘Nightbitch’ trailer, Amy Adams goes feral in Marielle Heller’s comedy horror

RaMell Ross’ ‘Nickel Boys’ trailer highlights emotional weight of memory and trauma

Essential Reading

1) Explained: Row over names of hijackers in Netflix series ‘IC: 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

>> The contention over the names of the hijackers emanates from the creative liberty taken by the makers of the series not to explicitly make it clear that the terrorists used codenames during the hijack

2) Hayao Miyazaki wins Magsaysay award: A look at the Studio Ghibli icon’s legacy

>> Among the five winners of the Ramon Magsaysay Award this year is Japanese creative visionary Hayao Miyazaki, noted filmmaker and one of the founders of Studio Ghibli

3) Venkat Prabhu interview on ‘GOAT’: Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a brilliant sense of humour

>> The filmmaker speaks about helming Vijay’s penultimate film ‘GOAT’, being successful in the film industry for close to two decades, and matching the expectations of the audience

4) Archana Kalpathi interview: ‘GOAT’ will feature vintage Vijay

>> The producer opens up on what to expect from the Vijay-starrer, directed by Venkat Prabhu

5) It is yesterday once more as nostalgia overwhelms the Bollywood box-office

>> From ‘Laila Majnu’ to ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, a slew of previously-released Hindi films resurface at multiplexes to bring audiences back to big-screen entertainment. A look at what is driving the re-release trend

6) Nivetha Thomas on ‘35’: It would have been an injustice had I turned down this film

>> The actor discusses her new Telugu film ‘35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu’ and how she is in a transitional phase

7) Vijay Varma interview: On ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, being an outsider and playing leads

>> As the actor turns to heroic roles, after playing some acutely twisted men on screen, the versatile actor talks about his craft and concerns

8) Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes | AMMA’s moment of reckoning

>> The actors’ body is facing its biggest litmus test after the release of the Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in Malayalam film industry

9) Remembering Aparna Vastarey: He voice lives on in namma metro

>> Actor Sudharani and film still photographer, Ashwath Narayan, remember the ever-smiling actor, television presenter and radio star

10) Director Anand Menon: ‘Vaazha’ worked for the audience because of its relatability

>> The Malayalam filmmaker opens up on the hit coming-of-age movie about a group of youngsters

11) Sukhwinder Singh interview: Music is not business for me, it’s my breath

>> The celebrated singer talks about the evolution of the music industry and his unconquered zeal to render everlasting songs

What to watch

1) In Vijay’s ‘GOAT’, Venkat Prabhu chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

>> Read the full review here

2) Tim Burton brings gob-smacking giggles and gore in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

>> Read the full review here

3) ‘Call Me Bae’, Ananya Pandey’s riches-to-rags comedy, suffers poor writing

>> Read the full review here

4) In ‘35: Chinna Katha Kaadu’, Nivetha Thomas and a bunch of children shine in an uplifting tale of triumph

>> Read the full review here

5) Chandrajith Belliappa makes a promising debut with a fairytale-like romantic drama in ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’

>> Read the full review here

6) ‘Rebel Ridge’ is a tense, slow-burn thriller from Jeremy Saulnier that packs a punch

Read the full review here

7) ‘Terminator Zero’ is a gripping anime overhaul that gives Judgement Day a much-needed software update

>> Read the full review here

8) Jeff Goldblum as Zeus rules in the dark comedy ‘Kaos’

>> Read the full review here

