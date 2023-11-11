November 11, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

India reiterated the need for a two-state solution to end the current Israel-Palestinian crisis, during a ministerial meeting between India and the United States on Friday. The Foreign and Defence Ministers of both countries focused on the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and called for the “immediate release” of those being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. There was no mention of a ceasefire; instead, India and the U.S. called for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra added that India had proposed the “two-state solution and early resumption of dialogue” as a way forward in dealing with the crisis.

“Noting horrific terrorist attacks against Israel, the Ministers reiterated that India and the U.S. stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including with regard to the protection of civilians. They called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages,” read a joint statement issued after the ‘2+2’ Ministerial meeting. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s interactions in Delhi were a continuation of his diplomacy on the Israel-Palestinian crisis which has taken a heavy humanitarian toll due to the continued Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 10,000 people, many of them women and children, have been killed in Israel’s onslaught after the Hamas attack.

The joint statement reflected Mr. Blinken’s recent arguments made during a meeting with Arab Foreign Ministers in Amman on November 4, where the U.S. had refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The ‘2+2’ meeting was led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the Indian side, and Mr. Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. A broad range of issues, including the India-Canada spat over Khalistani groups and the upcoming election in Bangladesh, were discussed. Mr. Blinken and Mr. Austin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening. “Our shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law underpins our mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors. The India-U.S. partnership is truly a force for global good,” Mr. Modi said in a message. “They expressed support for humanitarian pauses and committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region,” the statement said. In an editorial, The Hindu had pointed out that if Israel presses on, turning Gaza into an open prison of fire, it can have disastrous consequences for West Asia. “The only country that can rein Israel in is its patron, the U.S. But unfortunately, the Biden administration, despite all its rhetoric about rights and a rules-based order, is yet to act. It should tell Israel that it cannot continue to kill Palestinian civilians in the name of its right to defend itself. Israel must be made to cease fire immediately,” it had said.

