October 22, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed its first test flight to demonstrate a crew escape system for the Gaganyaan mission that aims at putting humans in space, after twice rescheduling the flight due to bad weather and then temporarily delaying the launch just five seconds before scheduled lift-off on Saturday due to an anomaly in the system.

The Test Vehicle Abort Mission 1 (TV-D1) flight was meant to simulate an abort situation, and demonstrate the system to safely carry the crew module out of the vehicle in case of emergencies. Though it was scheduled to lift off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, it was rescheduled for 8.30 a.m., when the mission director initiated the automatic launch sequence, with the lift-off again rescheduled for 8.45 a.m. However, just five seconds before lift-off, the launch was put on hold as the engine ignition did not happen. ISRO scientists and engineers at Sriharikota quickly corrected all anomalies and sprang back to launch the TV-D1 at 10 a.m. After the test vehicle lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, it ticked all the boxes for ISRO to declare that the TV-D1 test flight had been accomplished, and the crew escape system (CES) had performed as intended. The Indian Navy then recovered the crew module after it touched down in the Bay of Bengal, and brought it to Chennai port to hand it over to the ISRO.

After the successful launch, the ISRO Chairman announced that the first unmanned Gaganyaan vehicle mission would take place in the beginning of 2024.

“The purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the Crew Escape System for the Gaganyaan program through a test vehicle demonstration in which the vehicle went up to a Mach number which is the speed of sound, slightly above it, and initiated an abort condition for the CES to function,” ISRO chief S. Somanath said. “The CES took the crew module away from the vehicle, and subsequent operations of the crew module separation of the crew escape system, all the parachutes opening and touch down at the sea at the required velocity has been very well accomplished and we have confirmation of the data for all of this,” he added.

In an earlier interview with The Hindu, Mr. Somanath gave details about the test, the crew module, and preparations for the human spaceflight programme.

