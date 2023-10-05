October 05, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Flash floods inundated Sikkim on Wednesday, killing at least fourteen people (at the time of writing) across the State. The floods are believed to have been triggered after the sudden overflow of South Lhonak Lake, which was forming from the gradual melting of a Himalayan glacier, inundating the Teesta River basin.

The overflow destroyed Chungthang Dam, which is a crucial component of Sikkim’s largest hydroelectric project. At least 102 people, including 22 Army personnel, are missing. The worst affected districts are Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi.

The concrete-rock Chungthang Dam was breached from its centre due to the force and speed of water estimated at nearly 54 kmph.

“There is significant damage. However, as of [Wednesday evening], the water from the lake has receded. It was a 160-hectare glacial lake and now it is about 60 hectares. So all that water has flowed down. Rains are expected for the next two days. Currently, the dam and its surroundings are inaccessible, and it will be a few days before we get greater clarity,” a top official in government, who declined to be identified, told The Hindu.

Glacial lake outburst floods are a major concern in Bhutan, Tibet, India, Nepal, and Pakistan. Scientists have, on previous occasions, repeatedly flagged concerns that the South Lhonak Lake was “potentially hazardous” and cautioned authorities to keep an eye on it as it was expanding “dangerously.”

“In our study in 2013, satellite data analysis showed the glacier receded 1.9 km from 1962 to 2008 and the formation of a moraine-dammed glacial lake at the snout of South Lhonak glacier, Sikkim Himalaya,” said Remya S.N., Assistant Professor at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham who was part of an IISc team studying Himalayan glacial lakes in 2013. The study had recommended measures like early warning systems and mitigation measures to be put in place.

