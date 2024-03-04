March 04, 2024 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The Bengaluru City Police are probing the networks of at least four terror suspects from Karnataka in connection with the recent Rameshwaram Cafe blast, informed sources said. At least two of them are believed to be based abroad, while another, known just by his code name “Colonel”, is yet to be identified.

Owing to the similarities between the explosion at the restaurant and the cooker bomb blast in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022, the police are now probing the networks of the absconding accused in the Mangaluru case — Abdul Mateen Taha, 30; Musabir Hussain; and ‘Colonel’. The authorities have found similarities in the assembling of the explosives, the detonators, the timers, and the mechanism used to explode the bombs. The fourth suspect, Junaid, belonged to another alleged terror module that the city police busted in July 2023.

This alleged module linked to the Mangaluru blast, inspired by the Islamic State (IS), originated from Shivamogga district. Mohammed Shariq, 30, who turned up with a cooker bomb that went off in his hands in an autorickshaw, first came on the radar of the agencies with pro-terror graffiti in Mangaluru in 2020, along with his associates Arafath Ali, Yasin and Maaz Muneer. All three have been arrested now.

Manguluru blast suspects Abdul Mateen Taha and Musabir Hussain, allegedly groomed the four youths from their home district of Shivamogga, helped and funded them pushing them to carry out terror acts. Investigation into the Mangaluru case also revealed that the accused were also in touch with a man code-named ‘Colonel’, whose identity is yet to be established. He is said to be the “handler” of the module.

Following the Mangaluru cooker blast case, police found a photo of Mohammed Shariq dressed like an IS fighter holding the cooker rigged with explosives. Days after the accidental blast, an unknown group that called itself “Islamic Resistance Council” claimed responsibility and warned of more to come. A low-intensity bomb blast occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Benguluru’s Whitefield area injuring at least nine persons.

