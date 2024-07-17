Four Army personnel, including a Captain, and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in a counter-terrorist operation at Doda in Jammu that began on Monday night. Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the situation on the ground on Tuesday morning. The Army personnel who were killed have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D. Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay. This was the latest in a series of militant attacks over the past few months in Jammu and Kashmir, with terrorist activity particularly shifting to the Jammu region, which has resulted in significant casualties among civilians and security forces. “The Minister was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing counter terrorist operation in Doda by the Army chief,” Mr. Singh’s office said in a post on X. “Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Army said in its own post. “Indian Army has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with the police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah areas and thereafter to Kashmir Valley,” the Army’s Jammu spokesperson, Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, said on Tuesday. Twelve to 14 terrorists were estimated to be in the Doda area, split into three groups, defence sources said. Based on intelligence inputs, the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in the Urarbaggi area, about 10 km north of Doda. “At about [8:40 p.m.] on July 15, the search party was able to establish contact with the terrorists hiding in the area, which is a thickly forested and mountainous area with restricted visibility due to low clouds and rain,” Lt. Col. Bartwal said.

The four Army personnel were injured in the initial volley of fire, and later succumbed to their injuries, he said. Additional troops and equipment, including drones and other technical resources, were being used to flush out the terrorists. Similar operations were being relentlessly conducted in the Kathua area, he added. There has been a distinct shift in terrorist violence to the south of the Pir Panjal in recent months, reminiscent of the early 2000s when this area was a hotbed of terrorism. Since May this year, 13 members of the security forces have been killed in the area, including nine Army personnel, and one person each from the Air Force, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and the JKP. Since November 2021, over 30 Army personnel have been killed in terror incidents in the area, while over 40 terrorists have been neutralised. Defence sources said one of the major reasons for the high casualty rate was the lack of credible ground intelligence in the Jammu region south of the Pir Panjal. This is also exacerbated by the reduced number of security forces in the area in recent years.

However, sources said that some additional troops have been brought in recently. In addition to reduced human intelligence, another challenge is the improved Chinese-made communication equipment being used by the terrorists, which has made interception difficult. Recurring incidents of security forces being ambushed have resulted in casualties, which is unacceptable for a highly trained and professional force like the Indian Army, The Hindu noted in a recent editorial. “Tackling the situation needs a multi-layered strategy beyond just augmenting troop levels. Quick and decisive action at the highest levels of the government, bringing in all stakeholders, is the need of the hour.”

