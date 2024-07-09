An ambush by militants in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir saw the deaths of five Army soldiers on July 8. Five others were injured in the attack.

Post the ambush, the Army engaged the militants in a gunfight, which is still ongoing.

As per initial reports, the incident took place at around 3:30 p.m, with an Army patrol, comprising light and heavy vehicles from the Army’s 9 Corps (Rising Star Corps), coming under fire from two sides near Jenda Nallah in Badnota village, 124 km from Kathua town.

The attack was carried out by an unspecified number of militants in an area bounded by a hill on one side and a steep slope on the other.

One truck saw the greatest damage. The Army officers engaged the attackers in a gunfight and reinforcements have been sent to the encounter site to prevent militants from fleeing. Army paratroopers were airdropped near the site in the evening to aid efforts to contain the militants.

Critically injured soldiers were shifted to a hospital in Kathua, while a few soldiers who sustained less serious injuries were treated at a local health centre.

The attack took place on the death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Burhan Wani, killed in an encounter on July 8, 2016, in south Kashmir. The attack happened four days after a visit by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. General Dwivedi was briefed by the Rising Star Corps, which is in charge of Kathua.

This marks the fourth militant-related incident in Jammu and Kashmir within the past 48 hours. Six militants and two soldiers were killed on July 6 and 7 in two separate encounters in south Kashmir. One soldier was injured in an attack in a Saturday morning attack in Rajouri.

Earlier, on June 9, nine pilgrims were killed in an ambush by terrorists. This was followed by twin encounters on June 11 and 12, where two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed and six security personnel were injured. Three militants were also killed in Doda on June 27.

There has been a spike in militant activities this year in Jammu’s twin valleys, the Chenab Valley and the Pir Panjal Valley.

