The first batch of Indians stranded in conflict-torn Sudan was evacuated as part of Operation Kaveri on board INS Sumedha from Port Sudan on Tuesday. A group of 278 people were the first to reach Port Sudan during the 72-hour ceasefire that took effect from Monday midnight. At the time of writing, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had tweeted that a batch of 121 people on-board a C-130 flight reached Jeddah in the early hours of Wednesday with more expected in the subsequent hours. Further, the Ministry stated that additional measures were being taken to broaden the operation.

Indians are among the largest Asian communities in Sudan and are scattered across the capital Khartoum and in the Dafur region in West Sudan. They are badly affected by the war between the Rapid Action Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

What has not been of help is the collapse of the country’s banking sector amidst the civil war. Batuk Harkisandas, secretary of the Indian Association in Port Sudan told The Hindu, that neither banks nor petrol pumps were working in Sudan, which had made movement and transactions nearly impossible. They are solely relying on the cash in hand to steer out of the crisis-hit areas. Adding to their woes is that transporters have taken their buses back to their villages for the Id season. They are required to travel 800 km from Khartoum to Port Sudan - the point of evacuation.

The entire operation had witnessed a political exchange in the backdrop of the upcoming polls in Karnataka. Congress leader Siddaramaiah had earlier stated that it was “unfortunate” that Indian citizens were stranded in Sudan. To which, the External Affairs Minister argued that it was “grossly irresponsible” to “politicise their situation”.

