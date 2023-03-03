SAG Awards and review of ‘Gulmohar’

March 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony took place on February 26, 2023. Here are some key highlights from the ceremony:

> Here’s the full list of winners

> ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ breaks record for wins

> Brendan Fraser wins best actor for ‘The Whale’

> Ke Huy Quan becomes first Asian male to win film acting SAG

> Michelle Yeoh becomes first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award

>>Berlinale 2023

> The 73rd Berlin Film Festival came to a close on February 26, 2023, with the French Documentary ‘On the Adamant’ winning the Golden Bear and Spain’s Sofia Otero bagging the gender neutral acting prize.

The festival, which ranks alongside Cannes and Venice as one of Europe's top cinema showcases, also marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and highlighted anti-government protests in Iran with new feature films and documentaries. There were 19 films from around the world vying for this year's Golden Bear, which was awarded at a gala ceremony by a jury led by Stewart.

>> Cannes Film Festival

> Swedish director Ruben Östlund, two-time winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, has been named jury president for this year’s competition.

“I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honour of Jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes,” said Östlund.

>>HCA Film Awards 2023: S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ wins five trophies

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli‘s Telugu blockbuster ‘RRR’ has lifted five trophies at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards, including best international film, best action film, and the honorary HCA Spotlight Award.

At the award ceremony, organised by Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) and held at Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on Friday night, the film also took home the award for best stunts, while its Oscar-nominated track ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the best original song trophy.

Bollywood

Bhushan Kumar announces ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee

Ranbir Kapoor not working on Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, reveals he is doing Kishore Kumar’s biopic instead

Vishal Bhardwaj to make series debut with ‘The Sittaford Mystery’ adaptation

Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller ‘Section 84’

Kapil Sharma is beset by hardships as a food delivery rider in ‘Zwigato’ trailer

Sushmita Sen says she underwent angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Bheed’ is on the 2020 migrant crisis

Saiyami Kher to essay a para athlete in R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’

Farhad Samji, Disney+ Hotstar to collaborate on comedy show ‘Pop Kaun’

Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat to return for second season of ‘The Broken News’

Farhan Akhtar cancels Australia concerts due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

‘SRI,’ Rajkummar Rao’s biopic on Srikanth Bolla, to hit screens on September 15

Sonakshi Sinha joins the cast of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow have ‘Friends’ reunion at Courteney Cox’s Walk of Fame ceremony

Michael B. Jordan honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

‘Deadpool’ actor Karan Soni tapped to voice Spider-Man India in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ to be performed at the Oscars 2023 ceremony

‘The Idol’ team retaliates with video after Rolling Stone accuses Sam Levinson’s film to be ‘Torture Porn’

Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed to present awards at Oscars 2023

The Greyhounds are back in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 trailer

Will Smith makes award show appearance a year after Oscars slap-gate

Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over ‘South Park’ deal

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally join ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season four

Walter Mirisch, former Academy President and ‘West Side Story’ producer, passes away at 101

Sigourney Weaver joins Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple’s ‘The Gorge’

Wagner Moura replaces Michael Mando in Apple TV+ series ‘Sinking Spring’

First look of Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci from ‘Citadel’ unveiled

Apple announces ‘Monster Factory’, a docu-series on aspiring professional wrestlers

Three ‘Rust’ crew members sue Alec Baldwin after he pleads not guilty in court

Apple announces docu-series ‘Real Madrid: Until The End’

Kristen Bell stars in new comedy series

Regional Cinema

Rajinikanth to team up with ‘Jai Bhim’ TJ Gnanavel for ‘Thalaivar 170’

Mammootty, Roby Varghese Raj’s film is titled ‘Kannur Squad’

Allu Arjun to headline Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Kannai Nambathey’ trailer promises a gripping suspense thriller

Silambarasan TR looks fiery as a crime lord in ‘Pathu Thala’ teaser

Gautham Karthik-starrer ‘August 16, 1947’ gets release date

Telugu adaptation of ‘Dead Pixels’ announced by BBC Studios and Disney+ Hotstar

It’s a wrap for Venkat Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’

Anushka-Naveen Polishetty film is titled ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’

Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi’s ‘Thuramukham’ gets a new release date

Travelling film festival on gender diversity comes to Bengaluru

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in March: Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh’s Rana Naidu, season two of Sex/Life, Netflix’s first global live-streaming event Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, and more.

Coming to Netflix in 2023: Raj & DK’s Guns and Gulaabs, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu, Anushka Sharma’s sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, and more

K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023: Part 2 of the revenge drama The Glory, the time-slip romance A Time Called You, romance drama Doona!, and more

Korean films coming to Netflix in 2023: Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E, biopic film The Match, crime action film Believer 2, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Musical-drama series Daisy Jones and the Six, historical and satirical black comedy-drama The Great, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Comedy-drama Ted Lasso, Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves’ My Kind of Country, Vincent Cassel and Eva Green’s thriller series Liaison, and more

