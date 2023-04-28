Reviews of ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ and ‘Citadel’

April 28, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> New footage of ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, and more unveiled at CinemaCon

Martin Scorsese unveiled the first footage from his film Killers of the Flower Moon on April 27 at CinemaCon, where his lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio and pop superstar Rihanna were among the surprise guests. The director was also awarded CinemaCon’s inaugural “Legend of Cinema” award, which will become an annual prize named after its first winner.

Theatre owners in Las Vegas also had the chance to watch new footage of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Jason Blum and David Gordon Green, who partnered on the Halloween revivals, also showed a first look at the new, modern-day Exorcist movie, The Exorcist Believer, in which two children become possessed.

>>Veteran columnist, author and film historian Randor Guy passes away at 86

Veteran film historian, columnist and writer Madabhushi Rangadorai, popularly known by his pen name, Randor Guy, died in Chennai on Sunday (April 23) night, after a prolonged illness. He was 86. Guy’s passion for films and writing was so great that he decided to move from a career in law, and wrote columns for many publications, including a weekly column ‘Blast from the Past’ in The Hindu.

Here’s a collection of articles written by Randor Guy for The Hindu

>> JioCinema new home to HBO and Warner Bros in India

Starting next month, content from HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros will be available on the streaming platform JioCinema after Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 on Thursday announced a new multi-year agreement to bring titles from the premium American studio to Indian audiences.

As per the deal, HBO Original, Max Original and Warner Bros. Television series will premiere on JioCinema on the same day as the U.S.

Bollywood

Hollywood

Regional cinema

Essential Reading

1) Mani Ratnam interview: Doing pan-Indian films is not a trap, but a choice

>> The filmmaker speaks about the liberty he took with Kalki’s work, and why he doesn’t like using the term ‘woods’ to denote the multiple Indian film industries

2) Actor Vikram on ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ and Mani Ratnam’s 100-film promise

>> The actor shared his admiration for filmmaker Mani Ratnam and opened up on the challenges of playing Aditya Karikalan in the film

3) Obituary: Mamukkoya (1946-2023) — Five decades of laughter

>> The actor appeared in about 400 films, in most of which he played comic characters that spoke in his unmistakable Kozhikodan slang

4) Obituary: Harry Belafonte (1927-2023) — Staying alive in Kolkata

>> A look at the hold the legendary singer had on India

5) Tamil literary pioneers recommend novels that would make for great movie adaptations

>> Writers Imayam, Su Venugopal, Bava Chelladurai and Na Murugesa Pandian pick their favourite literary works that are ripe for adaptations

6) The rash of remakes of South Indian movies by the Bombay industry

>> It is time for the Hindi film industry to focus on reimagining South Indian films rather than just changing the setting from Bellary to Bhopal

7) Guy Pearce on playing British intelligence officer Kim Philby in ‘A Spy Among Friends’

>> The Australian star talks about the experiences that inform the actor in him and explains why he loves spy-thrillers

8) Malayalam composer Bijibal on recreating the soundscape of ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’ in its remake ‘Neelavelicham’

>> He talks about the challenges involved in giving a new touch to the songs composed by MS Baburaj

9) ‘The Sound of Music’ connect to ‘Music School’

>> Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi’s ‘Music School’ directed by Paparao Biyyala will recreate three iconic songs from ‘The Sound of Music’

10) Director R Chandru on ‘Kabzaa 2’, criticism and conspiracy

>> Director of Upendra’s recent gangster drama ‘Kabzaa,’ looks back at his journey as a filmmaker

11) Santhosh Ananddram: ‘Raghavendra Stores’ will advise people to be non-judgemental

>> The director talks about teaming up with Jaggesh, exploring different layers of the plot, and his plans for launching Yuva Rajkumar

12) Actors Shin Hyun Soo, Lim Se Mi on ‘Duty After School’ and the global success of Korean content

>> The stars talk about the distinguishing feature of South Korean content and their love for Indian films

13) Sharada Ramanathan on using dance and movement in her work

>> The director whose Tamil short ‘Vidivaanam’ released recently also talks on the impact of short films

14) Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal says that Basheer’s Bhargavi of ‘Neelavelicham’ inspired her

>> How Rima Kallingal reinterpreted Bhargavi without losing the essence of that character

15) ‘Truth was stranger than fiction’: The makers of ‘Dancing On The Grave’

>> The director and producer talk about the intricacies involved in making a true-crime show

What to watch

