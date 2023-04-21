Reviews of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Suzume’

April 21, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The weekend performance marks his dominance not only in the Punjabi industry but on a global level. The weekend also saw American indie rock supergroup Boygenius: including Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, and Charli XCX.

The mammoth festival takes place over two three-day weekends and traditionally kicks off the year’s summer concert circuit.

>> Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Om Raut’s Adipurush will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, the makers have announced. The film, a big-scale adaptation of the Ramayana, is releasing in India on June 16.

Films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Michael Shannon will also premiere at the festival, organizers of the New York film festival announced on April 18, as well as documentaries about Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor. Here’s a look at the lineup.

>> More age-appropriate ratings for films soon

The Union Cabinet on April 19 cleared the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which has provisions for harsher punishments for film piracy and the introduction of new age categories for classifying films, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Bollywood

Pamela Chopra, playback singer and Yash Chopra’s wife, passes away at 74

Irrfan Khan’s ‘The Song of Scorpions’ to release in theatres a day before actor’s death anniversary

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ tops IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of this summer

Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut series ‘Dahaad’ to premiere on May 12

‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’: ZEE5 announces the second season of Mughal succession series

Delhi High Court calls for an end to videos on Aaradhya Bachchan

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui criticizes Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy a ‘South Asian’

Actor Ileana D’Cruz announces pregnancy: ‘Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling’

Vidyut Jammwal’s spy thriller ‘IB 71’ to release in theatres on May 12

True-crime docu-series ‘Dancing On The Grave’ to premiere on Prime Video on April 21

Director Umesh Shukla to adapt IPS officer’s book on arresting gangster Ravi Pujari

Hollywood

Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

‘Twilight’ series adaptation in works at Lionsgate TV

Next Monsterverse film titled ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

The Weekend, Lily-Rose Depp’s ‘The Idol’ gets a premiere date and a new teaser

Clint Eastwood to direct thriller ‘Juror #2’; Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette circling lead roles

Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie to lead Warner Bros movie ‘Maude v Maude’

Brandon Sklenar joins movie adaptation of Collen Hover’s ‘It ends with Us’

Reboot of classic beach drama series ‘Baywatch’ in development

Emmy-winner Billy Porter to play James Baldwin in upcoming biopic

Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider to star in ‘It’ prequel series

Sylvester Stallone to headline ‘Never Too Old to Die’ for Amazon Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in TV adaptation of ‘How to Stop Time’

Ryan Reynolds and Aubrey Plaza to star in ‘Animal Friends’

Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves to star in Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’

Michelle Yeoh to return as Philippa Georgiou in ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ film

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ crosses $500 million globally; becomes the biggest game adaptation of all time

Release date and trailer of war drama ‘White Bird’ out

James McAvoy to star in horror thriller film ‘Speak No Evil’

Melissa Barrera reuniting with ‘Scream’ directors for new monster movie

Regional cinema

A look at Maniam, the legendary artist, who brought alive Ponniyin Selvan through his stunning visuals

Down memory lane: When Mani Ratnam and G Venkateswaran wanted to make ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in 1989

Mani Ratnam says Hindi cinema should stop calling itself Bollywood; Vetri Maaran concurs

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh’s ‘Rana Naidu’ to return for a second season

‘NTR 30’: Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR’s film with Koratala Siva

‘Kanguva’ is the title of Suriya’s film with Siva

First look of Meera Jasmine’s comeback film, the Samuthirakani-starrer ‘Vimanam’, out

Siddharth’s next is ‘Chithha,’ directed by S U Arun Kumar; first look out

‘Nani 30’: Nani’s next to release on December 21

OCI status of actor Chetan Kumar cancelled weeks after arrest over Hindutva tweet

‘Dhoomam’: First look of Fahadh Faasil’s suspense thriller with Hombale Films out

Muttiah Muralitharan biopic ‘800’: Madhurr Mittal turns ace spinner in first look

‘Kabzaa 2’, the sequel to R Chandru’s film with Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep officially announced

Shiva to headline ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’; SJ Arjun to direct

Trailer of ‘Agent’ out, Akhil Akkineni is a spy with a secret in this action-thriller

Priyanka Mohan joins the cast of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’

‘HanuMan’: Prashanth Varma’s superhero film wraps up shoot

‘Raghavendra Stores’ trailer promises a typical Jaggesh entertainer

Sony LIV’s original Malayalam show ‘Jai Mahendran’ goes on floors

Shraddha Srinath joins the cast of Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’

Trailer of Soubin Shahir’s ‘Ayalvaashi’ out

World cinema

Trailer and release date of ‘Return to Seoul’ out

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in April: Hindi vampire thriller series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Season 3 of reality series Indian Matchmaking, Saudi thriller series The Matchmaker, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Dancing on the Grave’, documentary on Award-winning author Judy Blume titled ‘Judy Blume Forever’, first season of ‘Dead Ringers’, and more

K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023: Part 2 of the revenge drama The Glory, the time-slip romance A Time Called You, romance drama Doona!, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in April: Fantasy adventure Peter Pan & Wendy, first season of sports drama The Crossover, docuseries Dear Mama, and more

Essential reading

1) Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I’m not a sensationaliser, I fight my battles quietly

>> The actor-entrepreneur discusses her latest spy series ‘Citadel,’ the building of brand PC as it exists today, and more

2) Mani Ratnam: ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ will shine more than the first film; that was just an introduction

>> The stars of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ talk about the upcoming sequel, and how different their characters are going to be after the events of the first part

3) The Makoto Shinkai interview: On ‘Suzume’ and the universal language of his films

>> The legendary Japanese director talks about his latest film which is inspired by the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami

4) Richard Madden and the art of becoming an action hero (superhero?)

>> The ‘Game of Thrones’ star talks about his association with action-heavy roles, growing up as a child actor, and more

5) From page to screen: should films based on books stay faithful to their source?

>> The success of a film adaptation depends on the quality of the film itself, rather than its faithfulness to the source material.

6) ‘Evil Dead Rise’ actors on breaking through horror stereotypes

>> Actors Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland on dealing with fake blood and prosthetics, and why working on horror films is such an invigorating challenge

7) ‘Tiger 24’ director on the strange and tragic life of Ustad the tiger

>> Warren Pereira talks about his award-winning documentary which is a nuanced, layered narrative that has the pacey vibe of a well-crafted whodunnit

8) Teja Kakumanu: Journey from the sidelines to the director’s chair

>> Teja Kakumanu discusses his chequered journey in cinema as he makes his directorial debut with the Telugu comedy series ‘Save the Tigers ’

9) The Chevalier: a Black musical maestro forgotten by time

>> The upcoming film ‘Chevalier’ brings to the screen the tale of noted musician Joseph Bologne, a forgotten contemporary of Mozart

10) Director Aashiq Abu talks about ‘Neelavelicham’, the remake of ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’

>> Aashiq reveals the reasons behind taking on the responsibility of remaking a classic

What to watch

1) Salman Khan parodies himself in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Read the full review here

2) Makoto Shinkai explores love and loss in his latest anime ‘Suzume’

Read the full review here

3) ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is a delightfully demented addition to Sam Raimi’s horror classic

Read the full review here

4) Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon’s ‘Virupaksha’ invokes fear without gimmicks

Read the full review here

5) Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ is underwhelming, but does a decent job at expanding the ‘Star Wars’ universe

Read the full review here

6) Ghost yourself from Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ ‘Ghosted’

Read the full review here

7) ‘Yaathisai’ is an impressive period drama made with conviction

Read the full review here

8) Sasikumar takes the back seat in ‘Ayothi’ and lets humanity save the day

Read the full review here

9) Soubin Shahir and Nikhila Vimal’s ‘Ayalvaashi’ is marred with thin plot and listless execution

Read the full review here

10) ‘Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham’ is a feel-good movie set in a pandemic-hit coastal village

Read the full review here

11) A magnificent Kathryn Hahn anchors ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Read the full review here

12) ‘Obsession’ squanders its potential and only evokes some embarrassing laughs

Read the full review here