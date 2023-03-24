Reviews of ‘Bheed’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

March 24, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Bombay Jayashri selected for Sangita Kalanidhi award; hospitalised after suffering aneurysm

Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri has been selected for the Sangita Kalanidhi award of the Music Academy for 2023. The Nritiya Kalanidhi award for dance will go to Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari. “The executive committee of the Music Academy at its meeting on March 19, 2023, unanimously decided to confer the awards,” said N. Murali, president of the Academy.

The singer reportedly suffered an aneurysm today while on tour in the United Kingdom (UK) and has been rushed to hospital. In a statement, her family said she had a health setback in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts.

Bollywood

Pradeep Sarkar, director of ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Mardaani’, passes away at 67

Nandita Das’ ‘Zwigato’ made tax-free in Odisha

Ananya Panday to star in Prime Video series ‘Call Me Bae’

Spotify removes Zee Music songs owing to licensing dispute

Hollywood

‘John Wick’, ‘The Wire’ actor Lance Reddick passes away at 60

Denzel Washington to reunite with Ridley Scott for ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Anne Hathaway to star in ‘It Follows’ director’s dinosaur film set in the 80s

Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial

Jordan Peele’s next movie to come out on Christmas 2024

President Biden presents National Humanities Medal to Mindy Kaling

Will Sharpe to helm film adaptation of the bestselling book ‘Crying in H Mart’

Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC’s ‘Lucky Hank’

Adam Sandler honoured with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize

Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ remake in the works, Robert Downey Jr. eying lead role

Zachary Levi shares post stating Dwayne Johnson blocked a Shazam cameo in ‘Black Adam’

Starry ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film brings fantasy game to big screen

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel to star in ‘Mother Mary’

Regional cinema

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates Oscar-winner ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director Kartiki Gonsalves

Kovai Guna, comedian and mimicry artist, passes away

Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ to hit screens on September 1

Gautham Karthik’s ‘August 16, 1947’ trailer tells the ‘most shocking chapter’ of India’s independence

SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘NTR 30’

Rishab Shetty begins writing for ‘Kantara’ prequel

Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa arrested over controversial Hindutva tweet

Vels Film International announces new films with Jayam Ravi and Jiiva

Manju Warrier and Saiju Sreedharan team up for Malayalam cinema’s first found-footage film

Things to look for at BIFFes 2023: VK Murthy centenary celebration, focus on Wong Kar-wai films and more

A look at what happened at the ‘Raavana Kottam’ audio launch in Dubai

Shilpa Shetty Kundra joins the cast of Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD-The Devil’

World cinema

Bangladeshi filmmaker Juboraj Shamim’s ‘Adim’ maps the basic instinct of humans

‘All That Breathes,’ Oscar-nominated Indian documentary, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The Israeli Film Festival 2023 is underway in Chennai

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in March: Yami Gautam starter ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’, action thriller series ‘The Night Agent’, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in March: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, ‘Prom Pact’, ‘True Lies’ Season 1, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, ‘Reggie’, new episodes of ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply’ and ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Comedy-drama ‘Ted Lasso’, Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves’ ‘My Kind of Country’, Vincent Cassel and Eva Green’s thriller series ‘Liaison’, and more

Essential reading

1) Anubhav Sinha on ‘Bheed’, Bhushan Kumar, and changes to trailer

>> The director addresses the controversies surrounding ‘Bheed’ and on making a film on the 2020 migrant crisis in India

2) Gautham Karthik on ‘Pathu Thala,’ ‘August 16, 1947,’ and what actors should hold onto

>> With back-to-back commitments since pandemic, Gautham says he is looking forward to going on a long bike ride

3) Neeta Lulla on designing outfits for ‘Shaakuntalam’

>> Designer Neeta Lulla on the fairytale-like silhouettes for Samantha’s mythological romance drama ‘Shaakuntalam’

4) I design the content of my movies, says Malayalam director Krishand

>> The director opens up about his latest movie ‘Purusha Pretham’, a police procedural comedy

5) Ghosts of Assamese folklore sighted in digital form with AI art

>> Chinmoy Barma, short-film maker, has given a digital form to the evil spirits and legends of Assamese folklore using AI

6) Michelle Hurd and Michael Dorn say ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is “going to be epic’

>> The actors talk of the reasons for the enduring popularity of ‘Star Trek’ and what to look forward to in final season

7) A look at the evolution of Black sitcoms in America

>> Proliferation of streaming platforms and the push for diversification in Hollywood might revive Black sitcoms

8) Neither flamenco nor salsa, it’s ‘naatu’

>> A case for why the dance number from the Telugu film RRR deserved an Oscar for choreography

9) Singer Renjith Unni turns composer in Tamil cinema

>> Malayalam ‘Jimmiki Kammal’ singer Renjith Unni turns composer for Tamil forest thriller ‘Parundhaaguthu Oor Kuruvi’

10) Sapna Bhavnani’s house of horror

>> The hairstylist-cum-filmmaker talks about the Wench Film Festival, one of India’s few full-blooded horror festivals

11) Women in horror take the spotlight at Wench Film Festival

>> Short films at the Wench Film Festival explore the relationship women share with horror as a genre

12) Kannada film ‘Viraatapura Viraagi’ shines a light on an unknown seer

>> BS Lingadevaru, known for the National Award-winning film, ‘Naanu Avananalla Avalu’, talks about his latest film based on the life of Hanagal Kumaraswami

What to watch

1) ‘Bheed’ is Anubhav Sinha’s cry for social justice that needs to be heard

2) ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is more personal and bloodier than ever with Keanu Reeves in top form

3) Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam engage in a fun genre-bender in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’

4) Coach Lasso kicks off the third season of ‘Ted Lasso’ with an ambitious storyline

5) Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam’s moving portrayals prop up ‘Rangamarthanda’

6) Krishand’s delightful genre blender, ‘Purusha Pretham’, picks up momentum in second half

7) Manju Warrier, Soubin Shahir’s ‘Vellaripattanam’ is a stale political starrer

8) Season 2 of ‘Carnival Row’ invites you to marvel at the wild, wonderful characters and elaborately constructed worlds

9) ‘Das ka Dhamki’ is an over-indulgent exercise

10) ‘Agent Elvis’ is best when consumed in tiny doses

11) Arati Kadav’s ‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’ is beautifully conceived and as tender and fleeting as life itself

