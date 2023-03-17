India shines at Oscars 2023

March 17, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere....’ wins seven; India’s ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ create history

The 95th Academy Awards were held at the grand Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. The event saw the genre-bending epic ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ secure seven out of its record 11 nominations.

It was time for celebration in India, as two of its three nominations won. ‘Naatu Naatu,’ MM Keeravani’s track from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won the Best Original Song award, while Kartiki Gonsalves’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Best Documentary Short award. Unfortunately, Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ lost the Best Documentary Feature award to ‘Navalny.’

Notably, this year’s Oscars was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million, which is an increase by 12% from last year’s show.

From the dazzling entrances of Deepika Padukone, ‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, and Jamie Lee Curtis on the champagne-coloured carpet to the latest reactions on India’s wins, here are some top highlights from Oscars 2023:

Bollywood

‘Gaslight’ trailer shows Sara Ali Khan in a house of secrets

‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ to return for Season 3 on Netflix

Karan Johar wraps ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Docu-film on Yo Yo Honey Singh on the cards at Netflix

‘Nukkad’ actor Sameer Khakhar dies at 71

Kunal Kemmu plays a miser, Raju Srivastav makes posthumous appearance in ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ trailer

Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Fateh’ starts filming in Punjab

Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari, to premiere on April 7

Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino is back for the final time with ‘The Movie Critic’

James Gunn to direct ‘Superman: Legacy’; aiming for 2025 release

Zack Snyder teases new Darkseid announcement

Halle Bailey’s Ariel introduces us to her beautiful world in ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer

Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson to play themselves in new Apple TV+ comedy

The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ to premiere Out of Competition at Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she had equal pay for first time in 22 years for ‘Citadel’

Elizabeth Banks to headline ‘The Flintstones’ animated series ‘Bedrock’

Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield to star in ‘We Live In Time’

Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney to front drama thriller ‘Echo Valley’

Léa Seydoux’s ‘One Fine Morning’ to stream on MUBI in India from 16 June

Hannah Waddingham boards ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two’ starring Tom Cruise

Regional cinema

‘Dasara’ trailer shows Nani and Keerthy Suresh in an intense action drama directed by Srikanth Odela

Sanjay Dutt joins the sets of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ is being screened at the United Nations in Geneva

Samantha’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ gets a new release date

Arulnithi’s next with ‘Ratchasi’ director titled ‘Kazhuvethi Moorkkan’

World cinema

‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo Shik on working with BTS’ V in ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in March: Yami Gautam starter Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2, action thriller series The Night Agent, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in March: Season 3 of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, high-school rom-com Prom Pact, first season of action-comedy series True Lies, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: K-drama series Jinny’s Kitchen, Season 2 of Dom, late Kannada icon Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhadagudi, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Comedy-drama Ted Lasso, Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves’ My Kind of Country, Vincent Cassel and Eva Green’s thriller series Liaison, and more

