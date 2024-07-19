Newsletter

Bollywood
‘Manjummel Boys’ director Chidambaram S forays into Hindi cinema
ADVERTISEMENT
Sanjay Dutt joins cast of ‘Housefull 5’
Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ gets premiere date
ADVERTISEMENT
Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal become parents, welcome baby girl
Hollywood
Tabu makes first appearance in new teaser for ‘Dune: Prophecy’ prequel series
ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed over withheld evidence
The Russo Brothers circling next two ‘Avengers’ movies for Marvel
Julia Garner’s first-look images out from ‘Apartment 7A’
ADVERTISEMENT
‘City of God’ gets a streaming release date
FX’s ‘Alien’ series officially titled ‘Alien: Earth’
‘Citadel: Diana’ gets a premiere date
ADVERTISEMENT
Duffer brothers to produce Netflix horror drama series ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’
Halle Berry exits Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’
Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas’ upcoming musical comedy ‘Power Ballad’ acquired by Lionsgate
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 to begin filming early next year
Regional
FIR against Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty and his production house for copyright violation
‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look: Vetri Maaran’s sequel to showcase highs and lows of Vijay Sethupathi’s past
Asif Ali urges supporters to refrain from hate campaign against musician Ramesh Narayan
Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ runtime trimmed by 12 minutes
Veteran Kannada theatre and film personality Sadananda Suvarna of Guddada Bhoota fame passes away
‘Manichitrathazhu’: 4K restored version of Shobana, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi starrer gets a release date
Stuntman dies on the sets of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’
Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’ gets a release date
Karthi’s ‘Meiyazhagan’, directed by Prem Kumar, gets a release date
Actor Sivakarthikeyan, wife Aarthi name their baby bob Pavan
‘Mookuthi Amman’ gets a sequel; Nayanthara to return as goddess
Trailers
Dhanush, SJ Suryah in a bloody showdown in ‘Raayan’ trailer
Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and more unite to pay tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair in ‘Manorathangal’ trailer
Sudeep dons an intense action hero avatar in ‘Max’ teaser
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang face a new nemesis in ‘Stree 2’ trailer
Mikey Madison falls in love with a Russian oligarch’s son in Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ trailer
Janhvi Kapoor fights back as diplomat in distress in ‘Ulajh’ trailer
Multiple worlds collide in Raj B Shetty’s ‘Roopanthara’ trailer
Manju Warrier plays a mysterious role in ‘Footage’, a found footage thriller
Prashanth is a blind pianist caught on a web of lies in ‘Andhagan’ trailer
Judgement Day comes for us all as Skynet takes over in ‘Terminator Zero’
Essential Reading
1) ‘Twisters’ cast interview: Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones on their storm-chasing escapades
>> They talk about how their ‘Twisters’ sequel pays homage to the original 1996 blockbuster disaster epic
2) Nikhil Nagesh Bhat interview I On ‘Kill’ and the optics of movie violence
>> The director opens up on the complex reactions to his violent action film, his influences ranging from James Cameron’s ‘Aliens’ to 1960s spaghetti westerns
3) Kailash Kher interview: A voice for all seasons, and political parties
>> The singer talks about singing for political parties, promoting government schemes, and his association with composer A.R. Rahman
4) Arivu interview I On the release of album ‘Valliamma Peraandi’, and life after ‘Enjoy Enjaami’
>> As the rapper-composer-musician’s new album, he speaks about his alter ego, being wary of collaborations, and life after ‘Enjoy Enjaami’
5) Act 1, scene 1: Empowering artists and envisioning the future of theatre, Prakash Raj celebrates one year of Nirdigantha
>> Nirdigantha, a theatre hub founded by the veteran, to benefit artistes recently turned one. The actor talks about the year gone by and what lies ahead...
6) Priyadarshi: I was concerned that ‘Darling’ should not come across as sexist
>> Ahead of the release of Telugu relationship comedy, the actor weighs in on his choices and how he navigates varied zones without being typecast
7) Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav on pushing boundaries, his new hip-hop single ‘Ballaatha Jaathi’ and new projects
>> His latest hip hop single ‘Ballaatha Jaathi’ is a earworm which has been streamed more than 20 million times
8) A meditation on the relationship between humanity and other living beings
>> Science Gallery Bengaluru’s Carbon Film Festival had filmmaker Shaunak Sen speaking about what inspired him to take up the project
9) BR Rajashekhar dedicates ‘Back Benchers’ to collegians, past and present
>> The Kannada film has 30 youngsters making their movie debut
10) Arun Amuktha on ‘Vidhyarthi Vidhyarthiyare’: ‘A new-age masala film
>> Featuring the popular Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty, the film is an action thriller revolving around 18-year-olds
What to watch