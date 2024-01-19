First Day First Show | Reviews of

January 19, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

> Emmys 2024 | ‘Succession’ dominates drama Emmys, ‘The Bear’ claims comedy

‘Succession’ won the Emmy for Best Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The series capped off the night with six wins, including Best Actor, Actress, and Best Director. ‘The Bear’ actor Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a Comedy, while Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy went to Ayo Edebiri and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy to Ebon-Moss Bachrach. Quinta Brunson won Best Actress in a Comedy for ‘Abbott Elementary’, becoming the first Black woman to win the award in over 40 years. ‘Beef’ actor Steven Yeun won his first Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, while Ali Wong, Yeun’s co-star in ‘Beef’, won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

> Season of Awards and Festivals

The 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival kicked off on Thursday honouring festival veterans like Kristen Stewart and Christopher Nolan and numerous world premieres. Films like ‘Whiplash’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Get Out’ have topped the Sundance Film Festival’s list of the top 10 films of the past four decades to have played at the festival. Sundance will also see the premiere of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to present their maiden production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’.

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ will face off at yet another awards ceremony this season, this time at the Producers Guild Awards where they are among the 10 films nominated for the top prize. Meanwhile, ‘Oppenheimer’ was the biggest winner at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The film’s lead star Cillian Murphy’s ‘Small Things Like These’, on the other hand, is set to open Berlin Film Festival.

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan’s next, presented by Atlee, officially launched

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ nominated for international stunt awards

Richie Mehta’s crime series ‘Poacher’ gets release date

Bhumi Pednekar to headline investigative drama film ‘Bhakshak’

‘Farzi’, ‘Citadel’, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ among most viewed streaming content in India in 2023

Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ motion poster out

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra to team up for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew to star in SonyLIV’s ‘Kan Khajura’

Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey returning with third chapter of ‘Secrets’ franchise

Hollywood

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 3’ in the works

Superman, Batman and other DC characters to enter public domain soon

Robert Downey Jr feels he did his best work in ‘Iron Man’ movies

Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood on board ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Laurence Fishburne joins ‘The Witcher’ season four

Pranutan Bahl to make her Hollywood debut with ‘Coco & Nut’

Jonathan Majors dropped from upcoming movie ‘48 Hours in Vegas’

David F. Sandberg to direct movie adaptation of ‘Until Dawn’ video game

Pauly Shore to play Richard Simmons in biopic

Movie adaptation of Anthony Kiedis’ memoir ‘Scar Tissue’ in development

Mia Goth accused of intentionally kicking an extra

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story’

Reboot of 1960’s television series ‘The Avengers’ in development with ‘Industry’ writers

Regional cinema

Prabhas’ film with director Maruthi titled ‘The Rajasaab’

‘Vishwambhara’ is the title of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Mega 156’

First look of Prashanth, Prabhudheva and Ajmal from Vijay’s ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ out

Sekhar Kammula film with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush goes on floors

Madhavan completes shooting for Mithran Jawahar’s ‘Adhirshtasaali’

First look of Prithviraj, Basil Joseph’s ‘Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil’ out

Vikram - Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ gets new release date

Second look of Suriya - Siva’s ‘Kanguva’ out

Nayanthara apologises for ‘Annapoorani’ controversy

Nagabhushana’s next is ‘Vidyapati’

Manikandan’s upcoming film ‘Lover’ gets a release date

World cinema

Karthik Subbaraj to produce Eelam Tamil filmmaker’s ‘Neelira’

An Armenian film makes Oscars shortlist for first time

Two Malaysian filmmakers charged with offending the religious feelings in banned film ‘Mentega Terbang’

