First Day First Show | ‘Animal’ review, IFFI 54 winners

December 01, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

IFFI 2023: Persian film ‘Endless Borders’ wins Golden Peacock

Endless Borders, a Persian film by director Abbas Amini, was feted with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for the Best Film at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Rishab Shetty’s Kantara bagged the Special Jury Award. The actor-director said that the OTT platforms are refusing to accept Kannada films because one commercial Kannada film backfired. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Michael Douglas was awarded the Satyajit Ray lifetime achievement award. The American actor-producer, praising SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning RRR, said that Indian films were making a mark at the International level.

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer ‘War 2’ gets a release date

Salman Khan’s next after ‘Tiger 3’ is ‘The Bull’

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share wedding photos: ‘From today, we are one’

‘The Archies’: Suhana Khan makes her singing debut with song ‘Jab Tum Na Theen’

Ranveer Singh to be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Main Atal Hoon’ gets a release date

Siddhant, Ananya and Adarsh’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ to release on Netflix in December

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff team up for ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’

Anurag Kashyap shares pics with Mads Mikkelsen, Willem Dafoe, and Tilda Swinton at Marrakech International Film Festival

Hollywood

‘Squid Game’ re-enters Netflix Top 10 list as ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ viewership surges

Actor Jonathan Majors appears in court as jury selection begins in New York assault trial

Documentary ‘Hiding Saddam Hussein’ to be developed into a feature film

Frances Sternhagen, Tony Award-winning actor who was familiar maternal face on TV, dies at 93

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to controversy over ‘Feather’ video, says, “Jesus was a carpenter”

‘Past Lives’, Lily Gladstone win at Gotham Awards 2023

Mark Cuban to leave ‘Shark Tank’ after Season 16

Jennifer Lopez’s ninth album ‘This Is Me... Now’ and companion movie to release in February, 2024

‘Fallout’: First-look images from Prime Video’s upcoming sci-fi series out

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ first set footage teases Kathryn Hahn’s return after ‘WandaVision’

Regional cinema

‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’: First-look teaser of Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ prequel out

Vijay Kumar’s next is ‘Fight Club’, presented by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s G Squad banner

Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Train’ with Mysskin goes on floors

Gnanavel Raja on ‘Paruthiveeran’ issue: I regret if my statements have hurt Ameer

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ or ‘The Goat Life’ to release on this date

Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ gets a release date

IFFK 2023 I 12 Malayalam films with contemporary themes for IFFK

‘Turbo’: First look of Mammootty’s next with director Vysakh out

Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ gets a release date

Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen to star in ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’; first look out

It’s a wrap for Vijay Sethupathi-Rukmini Vasanth’s ‘VJS 51’

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar allegedly attacked by Pradeep Antony supporter

Trailers

Nani sheds blood, sweat and tears in ‘Hi Nanna’ trailer

In Vijay Antony’s ‘Valli Mayil’ teaser, it’s a battle between the system and those oppressed by it

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth enter George Miller’s manic world in ‘Furiosa’: A Mad Max Saga’ trailer

In Pa Ranjith’s ‘Kalli Paal’la Oru Tea’ trailer, four women tell four intense stories

Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard re-trace the past in ‘Memory’ trailer

Manoj Bajpayee is a migrant on the run in Devashish Makhija’s ‘Joram’ trailer

New on streaming

New on Netflix this December: Coming-of-age musical The Archies, the second part of the sixth season of The Crown, psychological thriller Leave the World Behind, and more.

New on Apple TV+: Monster drama series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,The Buccaneers, and more.

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Paranormal series Dhootha, crime drama Shehar Lakhot, the comedy adventure Candy Cane Lane, and more.

New K-dramas to watch this December: The sequel of horror thriller Sweet Home, Soundtrack #2, and romantic drama series Welcome to Samdal-ri

Essential reading

1) Diya and Dev were my first audience for ‘Kaathal - The Core’, says Jyothika

>> Actor-producer Jyotika, who completed 25 years in films, talks about playing the role of Omana in Jeo Baby’s recent family drama starring Mammootty

2) Sandeep Reddy Vanga on ‘Animal’, Ranbir Kapoor’s acting skills and why he will not let the audience relax for a second

>> The director opens up on the origin of the action film, and what he thinks about glorifying troubled characters

3) Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar on ‘Sam Bahadur’: Patriotism has many interpretations, should not be straitjacketed

>> The actor and director talks about how they cracked the charm and courage of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

4) Vikram Kumar and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni interview on ‘Dhootha’: We are friends first, then colleagues

>> The filmmaker and actor discuss their first Telugu web series, a supernatural crime thriller

5) Ahead of ‘Priscilla’, understanding the stylish and inimitable work of Sofia Coppola

>> Hollywood’s star nepo baby has been criticised for many things, but the director continues to break all the rules of filmmaking with every new project of hers

6) ‘Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar’ asks, Can love endure a pandemic?

>> Director Parth Saurabh talks about his moving debut feature, taking inspiration from Fellini and Charlie Kaufman, and why the film is like a ‘long apology letter’ from him to his partner

7) Kovai Sarala is my inspiration, says Rohini

>> Rohini’s spontaneous humour has earned a devoted following in television, OTT and films

8) When the hero M G Ramachandran was shot at by villain M.R Radha

>> In a crime that happened when the State was facing a crucial Assembly poll, M.R. Radha shot at MGR on January 12, 1967

9) Twinkle Khanna on her new book ‘Welcome to Paradise’, and on taking notes from conversations around her

>> The former actor and best selling author’s new book is a collection of short stories

What to watch

1) In ‘Animal’, Ranbir Kapoor suffers in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s twisted paean to masculinity

2) ‘Dhootha’, starring Naga Chaitanya and directed by Vikram Kumar, is a riveting paranormal thriller

3) In ‘Parking’, a fantastic MS Bhaskar shoulders a simple, efficient drama on ego clash

4) ‘Antony’ is a template Joshiy film that’s pacy and offers value for money

5) ‘Sweet Home’ K drama is a gory horror-thriller in which humanity hunts for answers

6) ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home to Christmas’ holiday special is a ‘Ted Lasso’ reunion that doubles up as a celebration of Waddingham

7) In ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’, an anti-war film, Tovino Thomas delivers a firecracker performance

8) ‘Wish’ is a sweet yet shallow ride to nostalgia

9) Debutant filmmaker Alizeh Agnihotri makes a fair and square film in ‘Farrey’

10) ‘Family Switch’ is a not-so festive spin on Freaky friday

