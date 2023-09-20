September 20, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

In its first move at the new Parliament building, the government introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhineeyum in the Lok Sabha. It reserves one-third of the seats for women in the Lower House and state assemblies. However, the Bill, formally referred to as the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth) Amendment Bill, 2023, will only be implemented after the 2026 delimitation exercise utilising data from the Census to be conducted after the passage of the bill. Thus, implementation may happen only in 2029 and not 2024.

While introducing the Bill, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, stated that based on the current house’s strength, the number of women members could rise from 82 to 181 once the law comes into force.

At present, women MPs make up a mere 15% of the strength in Lok Sabha and around 10% in state assemblies.

The bill mandates further reserving one-third of the seats for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes within the allocation. However, there is no separate reservation for women in Other Backward Classes, an issue flagged by the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. The law would be in force for 15 years. The reserved seats would be rotated after every delimitation exercise.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the bill be passed by consensus. He also recalled how previous attempts in the last 27 years to pass the bill had failed. Addressing the Lower House, Mr. Modi promised that his government was committed to making the Bill a law.

The bill was earlier brought in by the Deve Gowda government in 1996, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1998 and 1999, and the Manmohan Singh government in 2008, when it was introduced and passed in the Rajya Sabha.

