Fight for NCP symbol reaches Election Commission 

July 05, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.

Barely 48 hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s rebellion and swearing-in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, the resentment of a section of leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction against Pawar’s NCP group grew more pronounced as the impending portfolio allocation threatened to snuff out their Ministerial ambitions.

At a time when the Shinde camp leaders are still awaiting their turn in the long-pending exercise of the second phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, the alacrity with which the nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, were sworn in on Sunday has chagrined many Shinde Sena MLAs.

Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

Meanwhile, surrounded by party workers, including 32 of NCP’s 53 MLAs, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar reminded his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar that it was time for him to retire. “In BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop,” Ajit Pawar said. “Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years,” 63-year-old Ajit Pawar said.

He also blamed Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister in 2004. “We had more MLAs than Congress in 2004, but our senior leader allowed Congress to bag the CM’s post,” he said. “For us, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a deity and we have deep respect for him,” he said. “IAS officers retire at 60. Even in politics, BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi,” Ajit Pawar said. “You are 83, aren’t you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life,” Ajit Pawar said.

The battle for control of the NCP reached the Election Commission on Wednesday with the poll body receiving a petition from Ajit Pawar claiming the party symbol and 40 affidavits in his support from Members of Parliament and legislators of his faction. The Sharad Pawar group has filed a caveat urging to be heard first.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he won’t let anyone snatch his party’s symbol. “Previously, I fought on many symbols. My face (photographs by rival group) is being used everywhere. It won’t work for them,” Sharad Pawar said.

On his nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion, Sharad Pawar said,“If Ajit Pawar had any concerns or issues, he should have approached me directly. If he had something on his mind, he could have spoken to me.”

Supreme Court extends interim protection to Teesta Setalvad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its interim order protecting activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest in a forgery case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots. It posted the case on July 19.

A Special Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the Gujarat government in a petition filed by Setalvad against a State High Court judgment refusing to grant her regular bail in the case.

The Supreme Court had on Saturday, in a special hearing, granted her interim protection from arrest just hours after the High Court ordered her immediate surrender.

Appearing for Gujarat, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said it had to translate documents and records germane to the case and would do this by July 19. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Aparna Bhat urged the court that the case centered on the right to personal liberty. Sibal said the case needed to be heard and decided without delay.

The Bench said sharing of documents and pleadings should be completed by July 15. It said the case would be heard in detail on July 19 at 2 pm. On July 1, the apex court had protected Setalvad, highlighting that she was a woman and entitled to special benefits under Section 437 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Bench had noted that Setalvad was given interim bail by the Supreme Court in September last year.

She had not violated any of the conditions of bail. The top court questioned the High Court’s haste in having her surrender immediately. In fact, the Bench had repeatedly expressed its objection at how Setalvad was not given even a week to challenge the High Court’s refusal order before the Supreme Court.

Setalvad is accused of forgery, fabrication of evidence, making false charges of offences with intent to injure, conspiracy in connection with the 2002 riots cases.

Mayawati demands bulldozer action on Madhya Pradesh man accused of urinating over tribal youth

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on July 5 demanded that the properties of the person accused of urinating over a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district be confiscated or demolished and alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government waking up only after the video went viral proves their involvement which is also very sad.

“The incident of a local leader urinating on an Adivasi/Dalit youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh is highly shameful, the inhuman act should be condemned in strongest words. The government waking up only after the video went viral proves their involvement, this is also very sad,” wrote Mayawati, a former four-time U.P. CM on social networking site Twitter.

The BSP leader added, “The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should take action against the criminal not only by invoking National Security Act (NSA) but also by confiscating/demolishing properties owned by him. It also should not shield the accused. Such incidents bring shame to everyone.”

After the video went viral a case was registered under various sections, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the National Security Act (NSA), against the accused and he was arrested. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the State government would ensure the “sternest possible punishment” against the accused.

Chandrashekhar Azad, who heads the Bhim Army, a pressure group taking up the cause of Dalit and other oppressed groups in U.P. described the incident as an orgy of barbarism alleging the people in power are doing atrocities with Scheduled caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Minority people.

“Orgy of autocracy has become the identity of Madhya Pradesh. The people in power are doing an orgy of atrocities with SC, ST, OBC and Minority people across the country and many pictures of barbarism are coming out from states, but intellectuals are also sitting with their eyes closed, still the people of Bahujan Samaj are not able to understand this thing. The truth is that the minority (15 %) is ruling the majority (85 %) in the country and is continuously doing atrocities,” said Azad, who also runs the Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

Meanwhile, the residence of Pravesh Shukla, the accused, was razed on the order of the State government. The accused was apprehended after a video went viral on Tuesday where he was seen relieving himself on a man.

As the authorities arrived at the accused’s house with a bulldozer, his family members said the video over which he was arrested was an old one, which has been brought to the forefront as the elections are close.

“It’s an old video being circulated for political and electoral reasons,” the accused’s sister told ANI.

Former civil servants express concern over FCRA renewal problems of nonprofits

A group of former civil servants have expressed concern on the “negative” approach of the Central government over the renewal of FCRA licenses of certain non-profit organisations claiming that this “relentless harassment” amounts to cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the ‘Constitutional Conduct Group’, which professes to be without any political affiliations, said that these voluntary organisations were supplementing the government’s efforts in crucial areas of health, education, employment and human rights basically working in areas where the government’s own reach was limited or ineffective.

“The government should view them as partners and not as adversaries. Most importantly, these organisations work at the lowest levels of our society, with mostly marginalised groups who have fallen through the cracks in the government’s own welfare schemes, and have no safety net to take care of them. Deliberate denial of even this modicum of assistance or advocacy to them does not do credit to a government whose rallying cry is “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas,” the letter said.

The letter, which has 86 signatories, quoted media reports on the lapse of FCRA registrations of nearly 5,933 NGOs as of January 1, 2022, and expressed concern over “the very negative approach of the Government of India in renewal of FCRA licences of nonprofits engaged in different sectors in India”.

In the recent past, FCRA licences of four well-known nonprofits —Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Oxfam India, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and Centre for Equity Studies (CES) — have been cancelled or suspended.

As far as the CPR was concerned, the Income Tax Department has also cancelled its tax exemption status with effect from June 30.

The group claimed that it seemed as if using the FCRA, the Government of India was looking at deterring civil society organisations from seeking funding from foreign sources, although such access to foreign funds, through other legally sanctioned means was freely available to the private sector, digital and print media as well as political parties.

Holding that certain provisions of the FCRA were “highly flawed”, the former civil servants alleged that “restrictive and vaguely worded clauses in the FCRA have been used to act against organisations that take an independent view on economic, social and political issues, which may not be to the liking of the government”.

“The relentless harassment of voluntary organisations amounts to cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face”.

“As former civil servants closely associated during our careers with development processes at different levels of government, we would urge you to adopt a cooperative rather than an adversarial relationship with these essential components of any civilized society,” it said.

Indian footballer Jeakson Singh wraps himself in Meitei flag after SAFF final

National team’s Manipuri footballer Jeakson Singh created a flutter on July 4 night by wrapping himself in a Meitei flag while collecting his individual medal after India beat Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship.

The flag Jeakson wrapped himself in, is called Flag of Kangleipak or Salai Taret Flag — a rectangular seven-colour flag which represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity in ancient Manipur.

The North-Eastern State is in turmoil since ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in May. The Meitei community has been demanding its inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list like the Kuki community, whose members primarily reside in the hills. The tribal communities have protested the Meitei demand.

The Indian Government had to deploy the military to restore peace in the region with more than 100 people losing their lives along with mass destruction of public and private property. Jeakson belongs to Meitei clan and his gesture led to widespread criticism with netizens putting up photographs and stills of Salai Taret flag being hoisted after the destruction of Kuki churches.

The 22-year-old mid-fielder, who became the first Indian to score in a FIFA World Cup in the 2017 edition of the U17 tournament at home, late in the night backtracked after his symbolic gesture attracted criticism from some quarters. He took to twitter late in the night and defended himself.

“Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home State, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians,” he tweeted.

Earlier in an interaction with ESPN.in, Jeakson urged people in his State to maintain peace. “It’s my Manipur flag. I just wanted to tell everyone in India and Manipur to stay in peace and not fight. I want peace. It’s been 2 months now and still fighting is going on,” Jeakson said.

“I don’t want that kind of thing to happen more and I just want to bring the government’s and other people’s attention to get peace you know. My family is safe but there are lot of families who have suffered and lost their home and all. Yeah it’s difficult now...even for me it’s difficult to go back home now with the situation...even I don’t know what’s going to happen. I hope things get well soon,” the talented player added.

The FIFA rules states that no team can use any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images on team equipment. It must be noted that during Qatar World Cup, FIFA rejected Denmark national team’s request for wearing a ‘Human Rights for All’ logo inscribed on their training jersey as a mark protest against the alleged violation of rights for all those workers who lost their lives while working on stadium construction site over the years. Even England skipper Harry Kane was not allowed to wear a ‘One Love’ captain’s arm-band in support of LGBTQ community.

Jeakson may not get a sanction from the global body because the Meitei flag isn’t part of team equipment.

In Brief:

The Supreme Court on July 5 sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking directions for filling up vacancies in the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Courts (CGIT-cum-LCs). A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra took note of the plea of Labour Law Association (LLA) that out of 22 tribunals, nine do not have presiding officers and vacancies are likely to arise in 2023 in three more tribunals. The lawyer for the Association said one of the presiding officers of a tribunal is set to demit office on Wednesday. While issuing notice to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Bench said, “Why you have come to us so late. The Officer is retiring on July 5. List (the petition) on Monday. Serve (the copy of the petition) on Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Balbir Singh. We cannot pass an ex-parte order extending tenure of a judge.”

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

