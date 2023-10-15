October 15, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Flagging off an international ferry from Nagapattinam on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in the northern province of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that enhanced connectivity was bringing people of India and Sri Lanka closer. The craft was formally flagged off by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Tamil Nadu Minister E.V. Velu, marking the resumption of the service after a gap of nearly forty years.

Heads of States from both the countries, that is, Mr Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, hailed the diplomatic effort and highlighted the importance of launching the ferry service between the two nations. The service had been agreed upon during the latter’s visit to India in July.

Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the event virtually, affirmed the “neighbourhood first” policy of India. He emphasised that the services would help improve disaster management, maritime security and ease of business.

Additionally, the Indian Prime Minister said this marked a new chapter in diplomatic and economic ties between India and Sri Lanka. Mr Modi stated that the ferry service would help strengthen cultural, commercial and civilisational ties between the two nations. Connectivity was the central theme of the joint vision of the India-Sri Lanka economic partnership, Mr Modi said, adding that India would be eager to take steps for resumption of the ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar as well.

The Sri Lankan President also emphasised that people of both countries have travelled across the Palk Strait for many years before services were suspended due to the civil war.

The high-speed craft (HSC) Cheriyapani embarked on its journey around 8.15 a.m. with 50 passengers and 12 crew members headed by Captain Biju George.

