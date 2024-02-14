February 14, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

As the protests by farmers’ groups escalated into a full-blown conflict with security forces across the Haryana-Punjab boundary on Tuesday, the Union Govt reiterated that a legislation guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) would not be possible. However, it has offered a third round of talks with the leaders of the protesting groups.

Union Minister for Agriculture Arjun Munda said the government had to consider all aspects of it for a legislation.

Separately, Mr. Munda along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur urged farmers to be wary of “disruptive elements” in their movement. On the other hand, one of the protesting groups, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop the use of force against the protesting farmers. Samyukta Kisan Morcha Non-Political (SKM-NP) said that more than 60 farmers were injured in the lathi charge and firing of rubber bullets and tear gas shells on them by the police.

For security reasons, more than 100 barricades with barbed wires have been set up along a 7 km stretch on the Singhu border, in Haryana. Teams of the Delhi Police alongside CAPF, RAPF have also been deployed at all points along with anti-riot gears.

Furthermore, some entry and exit gates of select Metro stations near important installations, including Parliament, have been shut as prohibitory orders remain in force. They were later opened by Tuesday night.

