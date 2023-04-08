April 08, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

At a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are seeing a sustained spike, 23 States and Union Territories have testing rates that are even lower than the current national average of 100 tests per million people, the Health Ministry said at a review meeting on Friday. It urged all States to swiftly ramp up testing and also increase the share of RT-PCR tests, which offer more accurate results. According to data released at the review, 4,188 average daily cases were recorded in India in the week ending April 7, in comparison to just 571 daily cases three weeks ago. The weekly positivity rate is now at 3.02%. Much of the surge is located in eight States; in Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi, 10 or more districts are reporting positivity rates above 10%; apart from these, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana also have more than five districts reporting positivity rates above 5%. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also advised States to ramp up vaccination, especially of vulnerable populations, identify emerging hotspots of infection, and ensure preparedness by holding mock drills of hospital infrastructure next week. Globally, 88,503 daily average cases have been reported this week.

The Health Ministry said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely tracking one variant of interest, XBB.1.5, and six other variants are under monitoring: BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16. The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported. At a recent review meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to increase whole genome sequencing to help track the new variant and others that might emerge, so that the country is poised to act on time. In an editorial, The Hindu said that with the pandemic far from over, the compulsion to continue genome sequencing cannot be overemphasised. Health Minister Mandaviya said that while India has achieved over 90% coverage of primary vaccination, the coverage of precaution doses is very low. He advised States to ramp up vaccination of the eligible population, especially the elderly and vulnerable groups. At the review meeting, Dr. Mandaviya urged States to be on the alert and be well-prepared for COVID-19 management, directing State Health Ministers to conduct mock drills of hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and to review health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9. Everything must be done to prevent India from flying blind into a pandemic storm, and that makes this story important.

