Marking the next twist in the Mahua Moitra cash-for-query allegations, the Lok Sabha ethics committee adopted a report on November 9 recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the house.

A total of six members voted for the report, while four Opposition members voted against it. One of the yes votes included suspended Congress MP Praneet Kaur.Opposition members have meanwhile filed dissent notes, saying that the complaint analysed by the panel, which had been filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, was not supported by a shred of evidence, a claim reiterated by Ms. Moitra.

Mr. Dubey’s complaint had been based on evidence from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Ms. Moitra’s estranged partner. He submitted to the panel that he never met Mr. Hiranandani, but said he had witnessed phone conversations between Ms. Moitra and Mr. Hiranandani about exchanging money and gifts for asking questions, first-hand.

The report shall be tabled in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Parliament’s Winter session, set to commence on December 4. It is only if the House votes in favour of the panel’s recommendation that Ms. Moitra can be xpelled.

Since the Ethics Committee came into being in 2000, this us the first time that it has recommended the expulsion of a member of Parliament.

The Committee’s Chairman, BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar said at the end of the meeting that they would “present the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker and he will take it forward.”

Indicating that the behaviour was “highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct”, the panel recommended an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the Union government within reasonable time. The government is to investigate and establish the money trail of ‘quid pro quo’ cash transactions between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, the panel said.

Ms. Moitra has also been accused of sharing her login credentials with Mr. Hiranandani.

The Ministry of Home Affairs submitted a background note to the panel, arguing that various documents on the Lok Sabha website were not in the public domain and that leakage of sensitive material could be exploited by “inimical elements to the detriment of national security.”

It alleged that foreign agencies could have accessed this sensitive material because Mr. Hiranandani had many foreign relatives. Unauthorized access could potentially cause other issues like “serious cyber attacks” which could disable the system entirely and cripple the Parliament’s workings, it said.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ms. Moitra’s login had been accessed 47 times from Dubai.

Ms. Moitra has said the login-sharing was a non-issue “because every MP shares it with 10 people and there are no NIC rules.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership supported Ms. Moitra on Thursday, with Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee saying she was “competent enough to fight her own battle” and questioning why the ethics committee was not taking up several pending complaints against BJP MPs. This is the first concrete expression of support from the party; prior to this, TMC’s responses had been vague.

