August 09, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

In an unprecedented move, the Manipur Police have registered a criminal case against the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the country, for “obstruction of duty” and “criminal intimidation”. The police have accused personnel of the 9th battalion of the Assam Rifles of the “arrogant act” of “giving a chance to the accused Kuki militants to escape freely to a safe zone”.

The FIR comes in the wake of the August 5 incident at Kwakta in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur area where a father-son duo and another person were hacked to death in their sleep by armed miscreants, suspected to be members of the Kuki community who came from the neighbouring Churachandpur district.

Following the killings, the police alleged that their team was stopped by the Assam Rifles unit from conducting a search operation to trace the suspected attackers. They alleged that the Assam Rifles, which is under the operational control of the Army, used armoured vehicles to block their way. A video of the altercation went viral the same day.

The Army said in a statement on Tuesday that some inimical elements had made desperate and failed attempts to question the role, intent, and integrity of the Central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, that is working relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace in Manipur since May 3. The Army said two instances emerged that were aimed at maligning the Assam Rifles. While in the first case, the battalion had acted strictly in accordance with the mandate of the unified headquarters of strict enforcement of buffer zone guidelines, the second case of the Assam Rifles being moved out of an area is not even related to them. An Infantry Battalion of the Army is deployed in the area (ever since the crisis erupted in May) from where the narrative of Assam Rifles being moved out has been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 7, the BJP State leadership submitted a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi saying the “Assam Rifles has been charged by the public for their biased role in tackling the situation by favouring and supporting one side only”.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday blamed the Congress and its policies of the past for the conflicts in Manipur and elsewhere in the northeast. Sharing figures of deaths due to ethnic conflicts in Manipur since 1990, he said, “The sole responsibility is with the Congress. The party must remember that during all these violent activities, none of their PMs visited Manipur or tried to give a healing touch,” he said, defending Mr. Modi’s silence until the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked shook the nation.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Which open-source artificial intelligence platform known for offering tools to develop machine learning applications recently got a $200 million funding at a valuation of $4 billion?

Poker Face

Type Face

Hugging Face

Dub Face

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.