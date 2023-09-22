September 22, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Rajya Sabha unanimously passed the women’s reservation bill- officially known as the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam- on September 21. All 214 members present in the House voted to pass the Bill and its six clauses. The move came a day after the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with a near-unanimous 454-2 vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the House after the discussion on the bill concluded, said that the unanimity would instil confidence among the public, while Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called it “a historic achievement.” Members cheered and thumped their desks after the Bill was passed. Post this, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, a day ahead of schedule.

The day saw speeches by 72 members, often laced with poetry and couplets. The debate was chaired by a series of women members.

Some Opposition members moved amendments against the clause which stated that the law would only come into force after the conclusion of a census and delimitation exercise - a key issue raised by several of the speakers both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. These amendments were however, defeated in a voice vote, and none of the members demanded a ‘division’ on the amendments.

Another issue raised by Opposition was the lack of reservation for women from Other Backward Classes (OBC) within the broader 33% reservation. Such a provision has been made for women from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Treasury bench members countered by outlining the various socio-economic measures undertaken by the Modi government to uplift women. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that there was female enrolment in central armed forces and the paramilitary and that 70% of the beneficiaries of the Mudra Scheme were women.

While ruling party members credited Prime Minister Modi for bringing the Bill, Opposition members questioned why the bill was being showcased as an act of benevolence towards women by the Prime Minister. They also questioned the title of the Bill- Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, who opened the debate for the Opposition said “You have named the Bill as if it is a divine blessing. It is no divine blessing; it is our constitutional right.”

Several MPs highlighted that this was not the first time the Bill had been brought. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge questioned why it took the government nine and a half years to bring this bill, and why its implementation was being pushed to 2029, asking for a timeline for the same. He said that the Centre was capable of making instant decisions, as was the case with demonetisation, and added that a nine and half years’ delay in passing a Bill with the support of every party was not acceptable.

