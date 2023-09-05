September 05, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

For the first time since its inception Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the G-20 summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry informed on Monday. Instead, the country’s second-ranked leader Li Qiang would be in attendance. The Chinese president is the third to confirm their absence after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. While Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Mexico would be represented by Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez.

China has not provided any reason for their state leader opting out of the event, especially considering the special emphasis it accords to the forum.

However, a spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said with the world economy experiencing “downward pressure and challenges for global sustainable development”, it was important that the forum rise to the challenges and in turn, contribute to “economic recovery and growth and global sustainable development.“ She said that China hoped that the summit would form a consensus on the same and send out a message of “confidence and promote shared prosperity and development.”

At the recently concluded BRICS summit in South Africa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Jinping did not have a formal bilateral meeting but had an informal conversation on the sidelines. They discussed the unresolved crisis along the Line of Actual Control.

The summit will be held in India from September 9-10. Particular focus will be on whether negotiators are able to reach a joint statement – as every G-20 has been able to do. Apprehensions exist this time around considering that Russia and China opposing the reference to Ukraine, along with differences in opinion among countries about climate financing.

