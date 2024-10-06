As per figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI), updated at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, the single-phase election to elect members of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha witnessed an approx. 65.7% turnout. This marks a near 1% increase over the 64.8% turnout observed during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. However, the turnout continued to be lower than 68% from the previous state election of 2019. At the time of writing, the final figures were still being computed.

Barring a few exceptions, the election concluded rather peacefully. In the high-stakes battle at the North Indian state, the incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is looking to secure a third consecutive term. Believed to be battling an ‘anti-incumbency’ wave, the BJP has however expressed confidence at a continued tryst with power on what it terms as effective fight against ‘corruption’, ‘nepotism’ and ensuring ‘transparency’ in the government during its rule. The Congress campaigned to corner the BJP on non-fulfilment of promises, farmer’s distress, unemployment and economic slowdown.

Other than the two national parties, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), also a former coalition partner of the BJP, is now contesting in an alliance with Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also in the fray.

As on Saturday evening, a majority of exit polls predict Congress to comfortably form a government in Haryana. Axis My India sees the Congress securing between 53 and 65 seats in the 90 member Vidha Sabha. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress and the incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini have both expressed confidence in their respective parties attaining a majority. Results to the state election would be announced on Tuesday, Oct 8.

