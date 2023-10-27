October 27, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Eight former Indian Navy officials, who have been in the custody of Qatari authorities since August 2022, were handed the death penalty by a local court in Doha on Thursday in an alleged case of espionage. The men were employees of a company in Doha when they were taken into custody last year.

The eight men — Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal, and Sailor Ragesh — were employed by the Al Dahra company in Doha and were allegedly accused of breaching sensitive secrets at the time of their arrest. Although both India and Qatar have been secretive about the charges due to their sensitive nature, the former navy personnel were reportedly involved in training various security-related service providers for Qatar, and the company was also involved in producing high-tech Italian-origin submarines that are known for stealth capabilities.

Indian authorities said that they are “deeply shocked by the verdict” and are awaiting the detailed judgement. “We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options. We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the MEA had refused to “put pressure on Qatar” or interfere in the legal proceedings of the case. The government’s stand had elicited criticism from Opposition parties like the Congress. “Is the Prime Minister reluctant to put pressure on Qatar because its sovereign wealth fund is a major investor in Adani Electricity in Mumbai?” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said in April.

Former Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepa Gopalan said that the large population of Indian migrants in Qatar is also a crucial factor in the matter and that they play an important role in fostering India-Qatar relations, which have been steady so far.

