August 12, 2023 11:17 am | Updated August 13, 2023 04:57 pm IST

When the violence broke out in Manipur in early May, 230 Indian nationals from Meitei ethnic group went across the border. With little time to think, the residents hailing from Moreh, a commercial town bordering Myanmar, believed they had escaped to safety, but they are now stranded in the jungle since May 3. The town through which the Asian Highway 1 runs, connecting Tokyo to Turkey, is currently surrounded by the Kuki-Zo tribes.

In a telephonic conversation with The Hindu, residents sought help. Families said that in order to call from the Indian mobile numbers, they had to assemble close to the border. Their phones were completely cut off once they neared their tents.

Enumerating the incident, they informed that Kukis and Meiteis lived in close harmony in Moreh. Plus, the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), the police and the Central Armed Police Forces’ Assam Rifles were deployed. Initially, when the fight broke out, they did not think much of it. But the crowd soon turned into a mob. At about 6 p.m., there was panic in the town culminating in stone throwing, and Meitei shops being put on fire. Homes were also burnt. According to them, calling the police did not elicit any response.

About a 100 days later, they are living in an undisclosed location with support from the local people, most of them being local businessmen they had traded with at the local market or near the border. Notwithstanding the same, they fear being discovered by non-government forces.

The violence in the state has also been the subject of condemnation and ire in the recently concluded monsoon session of the parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the House that peace would be restored in Manipur and thereby, they would leave no stone unturned to expedite the process of development.

