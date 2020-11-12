Regulation of online streaming, and the spectre of censorship

12 November 2020 11:14 IST

The Central government has notified that platforms that provide current affairs and audio-visual content online will come under the purview of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. This will include streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, and online news portals, which have had no regulatory body or law to oversee them so far. While no details are available on the norms that will be applied to these platforms, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that he will give a detailed briefing today.

In India, the government's regulatory mechanism for media includes both statutory bodies and laws: The Press Council of India for print, the Central Board of Film Certification for films, and the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 for Television. Indications are that it will be the provisions under the latter Act that will come into play for the online platforms as well. The law contains a programme code, which lists several don'ts for television, such as avoiding programming that attack communities or religions; are obscene; affect the integrity of the nation; denigrate women; and more. The Electronic Media Monitoring Centre under the I&B Ministry, which was formed in 2008 to monitor television content, is likely to have its scope expanded to include online content as well.

The last few years have seen a massive boom in online content, both in news and entertainment. Platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar have seen their subscription and content base grow, especially during the coronavirus period when theatres and offices were shuttered. Online news platforms have also mushroomed with the penetration of smartphones to more sections of society. Regulation is an inevitability as any media achieves a certain reach among the public; however, regulation brings with it the spectre of censorship. This is what makes this story important.