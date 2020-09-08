Kangana triggers a Centre-State spat 

08 September 2020 10:58 IST

(The Editor's Pick is a new newsletter from The Hindu that provides a snapshot of the most important stories from today's edition of our newspaper, along with a note from our top editors on why we chose to give prominence to these stories.)



Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted CRPF security cover in the Y-plus category by the Union Home Ministry. She had sought security cover from the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, where she is staying, citing threats. Ms. Ranaut has been alleging the involvement of drug cartels in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and has been speaking of rampant drug use in the film industry. The Himachal government sent the request to the Centre for security cover for Ms. Ranaut outside the State.

The Centre granting this request comes amid a Twitter spat between the actor and the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra. Ms. Ranaut had said that she feared living in Mumbai and had accused Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut of threatening her. This has triggered not only protests by Shiv Sena cadre, but also a spat between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. The Sena is alleging that the Centre has granted the security cover only to spite the Maharashtra government. The fact that the high-level security cover has been granted to the actor, along with the political implications it holds, is what make this story important.

