Why the Supreme Court setting the rules on charges against the judiciary is important

When can someone accuse a judge of corruption? How should the judiciary react?
The Supreme Court has decided to hear arguments on laying down procedures to be adopted in such instances of public allegations against the judiciary.
The conviction of advocate Prashant Bhushan over his tweets on some Chief Justices of India has brought back to the public imagination the thin line between valid criticism and contempt of court. Contempt of court has always been a contentious issue, as witnessed by the long list of legal and civil society luminaries who have said that Mr. Bhushan's tweets were bona fide criticism.
Advocate Gautam S. Raman, in his article on today's OpEd page, tackles the questions of what is contempt and what is bona fide criticism. His argument that it is decided on the facts of each case indicates why contempt will be an issue that will keep coming up before the Indian judiciary, and why the Supreme Court deciding to set some of the ground rules on it is a development of paramount importance.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath