After the conduct of a peaceful Presidential election on Saturday, Sri Lanka awaits the outcome slated to be announced on Saturday. The island nation continues to navigate a challenging phase of economic recovery, following a crisis two years ago. Furthermore, the election assumes significance because it would be for the first time that Sri Lankans exercised their mandate after the 2022 uprising that forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and quit office – at the height of the economic breakdown.

The uprising in Sri Lanka happened in April 2022 after it announced having defaulted on its foreign loans as “last resort”. The imports-reliant country ran out of dollars with essential supplies severely hit. People were forced to contend with long queues for fuel and gas, shortage of food and medicines and prolonged power cuts. The contemplated IMF assistance was finalised only in March 2023 by then President Rajapaksa’s successor Ranil Wickremesinghe – consisting of a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Instead of the historical two-cornered contest, Sri Lanka this time around has three candidates in fray for the country’s top administrative job. These include: the incumbent President Wickremesinghe who proposes to continue his project of reviving the country’s battered economy, and leaders of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake – both proposing “change” - offering relief from the burden of the government’s ongoing IMF-led reform programme.

As per the Sri Lankan electoral system, a candidate would be required to secure 50% of the votes plus one vote to be declared winner. Should a clear winner not emerge – more likely in a three-cornered race – a second round of voting would be conducted to determine the preferential votes secured by the top two candidates. This would be then added to their tally.

The Hindu’s Profiles

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

At present, what is the procurement of milk led by dairy cooperatives in India?

660 lakh litres per day

66 lakh litres per day

660 crore litres per day

66,000 litres per day

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.