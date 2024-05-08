May 08, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Three Independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew their support to the BJP government in Haryana, as the Congress claimed that the government had been reduced to a “minority”. The Opposition demanded that Assembly election should be conducted in the State under President’s Rule.

The BJP government, which has the support of two other Independents and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly which has a current strength of 88. As per the current strength of the House, the majority mark is 45. The Opposition Congress has 30 MLAs, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) one.

The three Independent MLAs — Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) — said they were extending their support to the Congress. They made the announcement in the presence of Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In March, the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government won the trust vote with six Independent MLAs and the lone MLA of the HLP extending their support to the BJP. In all, seven Independents had won in the 2019 Assembly election.

In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 40 seats, but it fell short of six seats to form the government on its own. The majority mark in the 90-member House is 46. The BJP and the JJP, which secured 10 seats, decided to come together to form the government. The two parties parted ways in March after strained relations.

The Independent MLAs said the people had seen the workings of the BJP, and now there was no justification for giving another opportunity to the party. Mr. Hooda said the MLAs had made this decision keeping in mind the public sentiments. “Congress’s victory is certain in the Lok Sabha and upcoming Assembly election.” Assembly election is due in the State later this year.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Hamas accepted a proposal for a ceasefire drafted by Qatar and _____ to halt the war with Israel.

Egypt

Iran

USA

Turkey

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.