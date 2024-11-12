As violence in Manipur continues, ten armed militants were killed in Manipur’s Jiribam in “retaliatory fire” after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post came under attack on Monday (November 11, 2024), police said.

According to State police, the militants attacked a CRPF post located at Jakuradhor and the Borobekra police station around 3 p.m. Both places are close to southern Assam’s Cachar district. “The attack was fiercely retaliated by the CRPF and the police. After 40-45 minutes of heavy exchange of fire, the situation was brought under control. After the firing ceased, the area was searched and 10 bodies of armed militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition,” the police said. CRPF constable Sanjeev Kumar was injured in the exhange and was moved to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam for treatment.

Three AK-47 rifles, four self-loading rifles, 2 INSAS, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, a pump action gun, bulletproof helmets, and magazines were recovered, police said.

Operations in the region continue. “Reinforcement teams consisting of Assam Rifles, CRPF, and civil police have been rushed there,” the police said.

The Kuki-Zo Council, a civil society group in the Churachandpur district, claimed that the dead were “Kuki-Zo village volunteers” and alleged that 11 has been killed. It called for a “total shutdown” from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday “in honour of the victims and to express our collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead.” The council demanded an immediate and thorough investigation “to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

Apprehending a law-and-order situation, Jiribam district authorities issued prohibitory orders. An order by District Magistrate Krishna Kumar said there is “an apprehension of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquillity or a riot or any affray in the area and grave danger to human lives and properties because of the unlawful activities of some anti-social elements for furtherance of their evil designs”.

Three people had been injured in separate firing incidents on the same day. In Imphal East district, suspected extremists and security personnel exchanged fire. A villager out to harvest paddy was injured in the crossfire. Meanwhile, two others were injured in another incident in Bishnupur district.

Last week, a 31-year-old tribal woman was killed in an attack by armed assailants on Zairawn Hmar village in Jiribam.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic conflict between the non-tribal Meitei and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities since May 3, 2023. The violence has killed more than 260 and displaced at least 60,000 people.

