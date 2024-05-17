In a landmark move to protect the right to personal liberty, the Supreme Court on May 16 held that an individual summoned by a designated special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is presumed to be not in custody and need not apply for bail under conditions specified in this Act.

A Bench comprising Justices A.S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan handed down the judgement, which held that “If the accused appears before the special court pursuant to a summons, it cannot be treated that he is in custody. Therefore, it is not necessary for the accused to apply for bail.”

Per the Court’s judgement, the powers of arrest of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) are limited after a special court takes cognisance of a case. The ED will have to specifically apply for the custody of an individual once they appear in court, stating grounds for custodial interrogation, the Court said

The Court was hearing an appeal filed by Tarsem Lal against the ED, challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order denying him anticipatory bail.The question of law under consideration was whether an accused could apply for bail as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further, if they could, would such a bail plea have to satisfy the twin conditions for bail specified by Section 45 of the PMLA?

The Court drew a distinction between furnishing bonds and posting bail.

The special court can direct the accused to furnish bonds, in keeping with Section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Justice Oka clarified that a bond was only an undertaking and that “an order accepting bond under Section 88 does not amount to grant of bail and hence the twin conditions of Section 45 of the PMLA are not applicable to it.”

Section 45 posits stringent conditions for bail under Section 45 of PMLA. Firstly, the accused needs to prove that they are prime facie innocent in the case. Then they need to convince the judge that they will not commit any offence while out on bail. Thus the burden of proof rests on the accused, who is incarcerated and likely to not have the resources to take on the state, making bail almost impossible to get.

Per the judgement, an accused who appears in the special court can be exempted from appearing in person in the future. If an accused does not appear after a summons, the court can issue a bailable warrant, and, in case of further non-compliance, a non-bailable warrant.

If the ED wants to investigate the same offence further, it can arrest an individual not mentioned as an accused in the complaint (to be filed under Section 44(1)(b) of the PMLA), provided procedures of arrest are followed as envisaged by Section 19, PMLA.

A number of cases are currently underway questioning the extent of the ED’s powers. States ruled by Opposition parties have been fighting the ED in Court, and the hearing continues in the Delhi liquor excise policy scam surrounding Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED.

