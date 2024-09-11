The Manipur government on Tuesday banned Internet services in five districts of the Imphal Valley and imposed a curfew in two of them as students, protesting for the second successive day against the rising violence in the State, clashed with security forces on the streets of Imphal. Over 50 students were injured when the police used force to prevent them from storming the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s residence, which are 200 metres apart. Those seriously injured have been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. They included a girl in the hospital’s intensive care unit, a medical officer said. Sensing trouble from a large group of students who had spent the night in an all-woman market in the Khwairamband area, the Imphal West administration had imposed a curfew from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. The State capital straddles Imphal West and Imphal East districts. The students defied the curfew as more protesters joined them to march to the Raj Bhavan, but security personnel stopped them from nearing the VIP zone. This led to scuffles and the security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Students of Manipur University in another part of Imphal took out a protest march. They demanded the removal of the State’s security adviser Kuldiep Singh and Director-General of Police Rajiv Singh for failing to protect the lives and properties of the citizens. The protesters also demanded the resignation of all the MLAs on “moral grounds”. As groups of men and women spilled onto the streets to join the protesters, tearing up some posters displaying photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, the Imphal West district authorities reimposed the curfew from 11 a.m. The Imphal East district administration issued a similar curfew order while prohibitory orders under Section 162 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were clamped in Thoubal district.

The State’s Home Department also issued an order suspending mobile Internet, leased line, broadband, and VPN services in five districts of the Imphal Valley for five days from 3 p.m. on Tuesday “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property”. The Education Department also said schools and other educational institutions would remain closed till Thursday. Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who held a meeting with the representatives of students and women groups around 6 p.m., called for peace. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promising to do in 15 months what the Congress could not in 15 years. “Indeed. Within 15 months of getting a decisive mandate from all sections of Manipur’s society, he allowed the State to go up in flames. It is still burning with no respite in sight,” he said. Officials said the conflict had taken a serious turn with extremist Kuki groups now using drones to deliver bombs and firing long-range rockets. Inspector General of Police (Operations), I.K. Muivah, confirmed the involvement of “foreign elements” in the drone attacks over the past few days on the periphery of the Imphal Valley. On Sunday, the Chief Minister demanded targeted action by central security forces at militant camps in the hills, a top source had told The Hindu. Mr. Singh is learnt to have told the Governor that the current crisis, exacerbated by the September 1 drone attack in Imphal West, requires a “professional approach” and that more “subject experts” need to be roped in, the source added. In an editorial, The Hindu noted that the use of drones — a tactic employed by pro-democracy insurgents in Myanmar against the junta — points to a dangerous escalation of the ethnic conflict in the State.

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Lakshman Prasad Acharya is the Governor of which State?

Manipur

Nagaland

Maharashtra

West Bengal

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.