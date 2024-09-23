On Sunday, leftist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake emerged victorious in a close race to elect Sri Lanka’s President. He will be sworn in today, stepping into power with a mandate that signals a clean break from the island nation’s political establishment and heralds unprecedented change.

Mr. Dissanayake, an opposition legislator from Colombo, represented the National People’s Power (NPP) alliance, a coalition led by Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP or People’s Liberation Front) which is known for its Marxist-Leninist roots. While he scooped up 42.31% of the votes, his chief challenger, Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, came in second with 32.76%. Incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe received under 20% to come in a distant third. Others in the fray included Namal Rajapaksa, son of Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Tamil candidate P. Ariyanethiran.

This presidential election is the first after 2022, when the country faced its worst economic crisis since Independence. Mr. Dissanayake, popularly known as AKD, pledged to end corruption and alter the political culture of the country. His platform resonated with the many Sri Lankans who sought change after the 2022 economic crash. Mr. Dissanayake and his camp first started work on a grassroots campaign after a poor performance in the 2019 presidential poll and the 2020 general elections, but they garnered more attention after the mass uprising two years ago where citizens demanded change in the system.

Mr. Dissanayake greatly improved on his performance in the 2019 presidential polls, where, in a race against Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mr. Premadasa, he secured a mere 3.16% of the vote share.

This will be the first time the Sri Lankan president will belong to a party with no links to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) or the United National Party (UNP), which dominated the country’s political landscape for well over seven decades. According to University of Jaffna academic Mahendran Thiruvarangan, the poll outcome is a positive one. “The NPP is a political formation that represents some of the core demands of the Aragayala [people’s struggle of 2022]. Their victory is reason for optimism,” he said.

Mr. Dissanayake was declared President-elect by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka after a second count of votes was done to add preference votes. This exercise, done for the first time in the nation’s electoral history, became necessary as neither Mr. Dissanayake nor his main opponent Mr. Premadasa, secured the required 50% plus one vote in the first round.

The NPP, which currently has only three MPs in the 225-member House, will soon face another daunting challenge-- the general election.

“We stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history,” Mr. Dissanayake said in a post on ‘X’ following his victory. “This dream can only be realised with a fresh start. The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mr. Dissanayake on Sunday, saying he looks forward to working closely with him to strengthen co-operation between the two neighbours.

“Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR,” he said on X. “I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region,” he wrote.

