The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind which had proposed simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies as the first step, and municipal and panchayat polls within 100 days of the general election in the next phase. “This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a strong votary of simultaneous polls, said in a post on X. Calling it a giant stride towards electoral reforms, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, “This reflects Modi Ji’s iron will to bolster our democracy through clean and financially efficient elections and accelerate economic growth through more productive allocation of resources.” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, however, dismissed the idea as “impractical”, and called it a “diversionary” tactic. “This is against the Constitution, this is contrary to democracy, this is against federalism. The country will never accept this,” he said. Questioning the decision, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said if the government is incapable of holding election in Maharashtra along with polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, how can it aim to synchronise the general election and Assembly polls. Announcing the Union Cabinet’s approval to the proposal of simultaneous elections at a media briefing, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said an implementation group would be formed to take forward the recommendations of the Kovind panel. He said detailed discussions would be held on various fora across the country over the next few months. “Our government believes in creating a consensus on items that affect our democracy, the nation in the long run. And this is a subject that will strengthen our democracy, Centre-State relations...,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

Asked if the government had a specific timeline such as the 2029 Lok Sabha election for its implementation, Mr. Vaishnaw said the implementation would take place after completing the legal processes. The report of the Kovind panel, which ran into more than 18,000 pages, was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in March. To synchronise the elections, the committee has suggested that the President, through a notification issued on the first sitting of the Lok Sabha post the general election, set an ‘Appointed Date’. This date would mark the beginning of the new electoral cycle. The State Assemblies, which are formed after the date and before the completion of the Lok Sabha’s term, would conclude before the subsequent general election. After this, election to the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies would be held simultaneously. The committee had factored scenarios such as a hung House, or a no-confidence motion, and recommended amendments to Article 83 (duration of Houses of Parliament) and Article 172 (duration of State legislatures) of the Constitution. It recommended a common electoral roll, which would need coordination between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and State Election Commissions (SECs). The ECI is responsible for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, while the local body elections for municipalities and panchayats are managed by the SECs. The proposed changes regarding the single electoral roll and single voter ID card would need ratification by at least half of the States. In an editorial when the idea was mooted, The Hindu had noted that unless the term of each Lok Sabha and Assembly is fixed, and premature dissolution for whatever reason is barred, the idea is unworkable.

