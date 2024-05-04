May 04, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

Hours before the deadline for filing nominations, the Congress announced on Friday morning that it would field its former president Rahul Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli constituency, and Gandhi family loyalist K.L. Sharma from Amethi, ending the long suspense over who would contest from the family’s stronghold. Though this brings Mr. Gandhi back into the battle for the Hindi heartland, it evoked a range of responses, from Congress leaders terming it a masterstroke, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders accusing him of “running away” from Amethi. Mr. Gandhi — accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal — filed his nomination for the seat, describing it as an “emotional” moment. His mother had held the seat till February, when she resigned after winning a Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

By choosing Rae Bareli, Mr. Gandhi has avoided a re-match with Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani in Amethi. After winning the seat thrice in a row since his electoral debut from Amethi in 2004, he lost to Ms. Irani in the 2019 general election. Rae Bareli, which the Congress has lost only thrice in the past, is considered a safer bet. Countering the criticism this move has generated, Mr. Gandhi claimed that Amethi and Rae Bareli are not “different” and voters in both constituencies are his “family”. “I am happy that Kishori Lal ji, who has been serving the area for 40 years, will represent the party from Amethi. In the ongoing fight for justice against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones. I am confident that all of you [will] stand with me in this fight to save the Constitution and democracy,” he wrote on X.

Rae Bareli was the only seat that the Congress had won in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 election, with Sonia Gandhi decimating the BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by roughly 1,67,000 votes. Ms. Gandhi polled 5,34,918 votes (55.80%) against the BJP nominee who polled 3,67,740 (38.36%) votes. Mr. Singh, who had been with the Congress for more than seven years before switching to the BJP, is once again in the fray and will face Mr. Gandhi. In Amethi, meanwhile, the contest is now between Ms. Irani and Mr. Sharma. Ms. Irani said the Gandhi family had accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the first vote had been cast. “Had they felt there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy,” the BJP leader said. Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh, however, described the decision as part of a “larger strategy.” “This single decision has befuddled the BJP, its supporters, and its sycophants,” he said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

A common Congress worker, he said, will break the arrogance of the BJP in Amethi. The entire country is a “stronghold” of the Gandhi family, not just the two seats in Uttar Pradesh, he said, also asking the Prime Minister why he could not even “muster the courage to contest an election from a single seat below the Vindhyas?” The Left parties also joined in to criticise Mr. Gandhi for fighting from Rae Bareli, given that he is already in the fray from Wayanad in Kerala. Communist Party of India leader Annie Raja, who stood against Mr. Gandhi in Wayanad, called the move a moral failure. She argued that while the rules allow candidates to fight two seats, Mr. Gandhi should have been honest with Wayanad voters. “Clearly the Congress had been mulling over it for some time. By hiding that decision till the polling ended in Wayanad, Mr. Gandhi has done injustice to Wayanad voters,” she said.

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been booked for rape charges, is the grandson of which former Prime Minister?

H.D. Deve Gowda

P.V. Narasimha Rao

Chandra Shekhar

Inder Kumar Gujral

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.