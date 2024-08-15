Social justice is the top priority of the government and affirmative action should be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday, while urging people to reject tendencies that “stoke discord based on perceived social hierarchies”. The President’s assertions come at a time when the Congress and other INDIA bloc partners have been exerting pressure on the Narendra Modi government to conduct a caste census and had made social justice as their main election plank in the Lok Sabha election. Addressing the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, Ms. Murmu asserted that the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha election strengthens “democratic forces around the world and the idea of democracy”. She said that from 2021 to 2024, India has been among the fastest growing major economies, with an average growth rate of 8% annually, and is poised to become one of the top three economies. She lauded the Prime Minister’s package of five schemes for employment and skilling that will benefit 4.1 crore youth over five years. “We must make our political democracy a social democracy as well. Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy,” Ms. Murmu said, quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, while adding that the Narendra Modi government had taken unprecedented initiatives to ensure social justice. “The steady progress of political democracy testifies to the progress made towards the consolidation of social democracy. The spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality,” the President stated. “Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected,” she added.

The President detailed several government initiatives that are aimed at uplifting marginalised groups, including the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan Evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) that provides direct financial assistance, the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), focused on improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), and the NAMASTE scheme, designed to eliminate manual scavenging. Talking about the importance of justice in its broadest sense, particularly in terms of gender and climate justice, she acknowledged that while women in Indian society are seen as equals, traditional prejudices persist. In that context, she noted that government efforts have tripled budget allocations for women’s welfare over the past decade, leading to increased female labour participation and an improved sex ratio at birth. “The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam [women’s reservation Act] is aimed at ensuring real empowerment of women,” Ms. Murmu said. In her speech, the President took note of the successful completion of G-20 summit, recognised the contribution of annadatas (farmers) towards agricultural self-reliance; improvements in infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports; rapid progress made in science and technology; and the government’s promotion of sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence. “Considering the great potential of futuristic technology, the government has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups which will propel their growth It has made India an even more attractive investment destination,” she said. Talking about winning laurels in sports, she mentioned India’s best efforts at the recent Paris Olympics. On Independence Day-eve, President Droupadi Murmu approved four Kirti Chakras, three of them posthumous, and 18 Shaurya Chakras, four posthumous, among 103 gallantry awards to armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel. Kirti Chakra was granted to Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu from the Maratha Light Infantry and with 56 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and posthumously to Colonel Manpreet Singh from the Sikh Light Infantry and with 19 RR in Jammu and Kashmir, Rifleman Ravi Kumar with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and with 63 RR and Humayun Muzammil Bhat, Deputy Superintendent, Jammu and Kashmir Police and with 19 RR.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Congress leader Manish Tewari represents which constituency in the Lok Sabha?

Ambala

Chandigarh

Patiala

Anandpur Sahib

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.