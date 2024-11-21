Several exit polls on Wednesday gave a clear edge to the BJP-led alliances in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, while some projected that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition may emerge on top in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Votes will be counted on November 23. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party alliance is in power in Maharashtra, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, the P-Marq exit polls predicted 137-157 seats, with 42% vote share, for the ruling Mahayuti alliance and 126-146 seats, with 41% vote share, for the MVA. The Matrize exit poll predicted 150-170 seats, with 48% vote share, for the Mahayuti, and 110-130 seats, with 42% vote share, for the MVA. According to Electoral Edge, the MVA is likely to win 150 seats and the Mahayuti 118 seats, while others could bag 20 seats. Poll Diary predicted 122-186 seats for the Mahayuti, 69-121 for the MVA, and 10-27 seats for others, while Chanakya Strategies said the Mahayuti could come back to power with 152-160 seats, and the MVA would get 130-138 seats. Lokpoll gave the MVA 151-162 seats and the Mahayuti 115-128 seats. In an editorial on the Maharashtra elections, The Hindu noted that the polity is fragmented across six major parties in the two opposing coalitions, and numerous rebel candidates of all parties are in the fray. “The campaign is a reflection of confusion and contradictions; the results may begin to settle the churn,” it noted. In Jharkhand, Axis My India projected a landslide victory for Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It has given 49-59 seats to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and 17-27 seats to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Matrize gave 42-47 seats to the NDA and 25-30 seats to the INDIA bloc and 1-4 seats to others. Chanakya Strategies has given 45-50 seats to the NDA and 35-38 seats to INDIA; Dainik Bhaskar 37-40 to the NDA and 36-39 to INDIA; and Electoral Edge 32 to the NDA and 42 to INDIA.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 65.11% in the single-phase Assembly election on Wednesday, as per provisional data from the Election Commission at 11.50 p.m. The turnout in the 2019 Assembly election was 61.6%. While urban centres such as Mumbai and Thane recorded a low turnout, Naxalism-affected Gadchiroli district saw a turnout of 73.68%. Voters will decide the fate of 4,136 candidates contesting in 288 Assembly constituencies. “Polling went off peacefully in the entire State, except for one or two incidents in Beed district, where there was some commotion in the polling stations as a result [of which] we had to replace the EVMs,” Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam said. In Beed’s Parli, where Minister Dhananjay Munde of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP was contesting, a polling booth was vandalised, and a worker of the rival Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) was assaulted. Madhav Jadhav, a local leader from the Sharad Pawar faction, was attacked in the Bank Colony area of Parli town. A video of the assault went viral on social media, which was followed by the vandalism of a polling booth in Ghatnandur, according to an official, who reported that a group of people stormed the polling booth, damaged furniture and threw an EVM on the ground. Despite extensive voter outreach and ease-of-voting measures carried out by the Election Commission, urban centres like Mumbai and Thane reported low turnout on Wednesday. Mumbai City recorded a turnout of 52.07%, while Mumbai Suburban saw a slightly better 55.77%. Pune registered a polling rate of 61.05%, and Thane 56.05%. Mr. Chockalingam added that the voter experience in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, was significantly better than during the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, crediting improved arrangements and the deputation of municipal commissioners as election officers. “Complaints of long queues and inadequate facilities were absent this time,” he said. The second and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election concluded peacefully on Wednesday with a better voter turnout than in the first phase. Polling was held for 38 seats in the second phase, which saw a turnout of 68.45%, as per provisional data from the Election Commission at 11.50 p.m. The first phase on November 13 recorded a turnout of 66.65%.

