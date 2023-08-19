August 19, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated August 20, 2023 02:23 pm IST

The Digital India campaign launched in 2015 was aimed at creating greater national financial inclusivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Speaking virtually at the meeting of the G-20 Ministers of Digital Economy taking place in Bengaluru, Mr. Modi presented India’s diversity as a resource that supports testing and solution of new digital products from all over the world and said it was necessary to build consensus on the “G-20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy”.

“As the digital economy spreads globally, it will face security threats and challenges. In this context, it is important to build consensus on the G-20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted, and resilient digital economy. We in G-20 have a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future,” Mr. Modi said in his opening remarks.

He said the digital infrastructure should cater to farmers and small businesses and urged the need to create a “framework for safe and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence”. Mr. Modi presented India’s digital economy as an enabling system and said the country had leveraged technology to make governance “inclusive” and “transparent”. He highlighted the reach of the Aadhaar digital identity and said that it covered more than 1.3 billion Indian citizens. “We have used the power of JAM trinity — Jan Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhaar and Mobile — to revolutionise financial inclusion in India. Every month, nearly 10 billion transactions take place on UPI, our instant payment system. More than 45% of the global real time payments happen in India,” Mr. Modi said, emphasising that the digital system in India had brought “probity” into the governance system. He announced that India was building “Bhashini” an AI-powered language translation platform that would be available in all Indian languages.

Calling for innovations in digital healthcare to be opened up for the public good, the PM had at an earlier meeting of G-20 Health Ministers in Gandhinagar urged G-20 Health Ministers to avoid duplication in funding and facilitate the equitable availability of technology. “The Global Initiative on Digital Health... will allow countries in the Global South to close the gap in health-care delivery. It will take us one step closer to our goal of achieving universal health coverage,” he said.

