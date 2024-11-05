A recent attack at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton near Toronto has caused waves of concern across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 4 strongly condemned the violence at the Brampton temple and said such actions will “never weaken India’s resolve.”

He also commented on the ongoing diplomatic downturn between the two nations, slamming recent reports of surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada and describing such actions as “cowardly.”

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier expressed its deep concern about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, against the backdrop of anti-India protests and violence around the temple.

Mr. Modi’s remarks followed this . “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” he said in a message.

The Congress too urged the Centre to take action on this issue, with leader Pawan Khera asking them to take up the matter “strongly with the Canadian authorities.”

The incident in Brampton took place on November 3. A pro-Khalistan crowd arrived at the Hindu Sabha temple which was hosting a consular camp organised by Indian diplomats for Canadian and Indian life certificate beneficiaries. The High Commission in Ottawa and Indian missions had planned similar consular camps at multiple locations to reach beneficiaries.

The pro-Khalistan crowd chanted slogans against the Indian government and Mr. Modi, and this soon led to a confrontation, with the protesters resorting to violence and entering the temple premises.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today [Sunday] are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.” He thanked the local police department for responding to the situation promptly and promised an investigation into the matter.

Indo-Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the incident, saying, “I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies.”

