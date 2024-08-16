In his 11th successive Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a renewed push to the BJP’s ideological aim of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), reframing the idea as a “secular civil code” enshrined in the Constitution and a way of ensuring equality before the law for all. “The Supreme Court has repeatedly discussed a Uniform Civil Code in India. A large section of the country believes, and it is true that in the civil code, what we have is a communal civil code. The need of the hour is a secular civil code. Only then will we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion. It is our duty to fulfil the vision of our Constitution makers,” the Prime Minister said. Besides the UCC, a large part of the PM’s customary address touched on several contemporary issues that packed a strong criticism of the Opposition. Without naming the West Bengal government and the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, Mr. Modi flagged the issue of women’s safety. “Our mothers, sisters and daughters are being tortured. There is anger among the people and I can feel it. The country, society and State governments need to take this seriously. There must be quick investigation and conviction of the perpetrators of such crimes,” he said. “Now the need of the hour is that there should be a wide discussion about the criminals who get punished so that even those who commit such sins fear the consequences including death by hanging. I feel that it is very important to create this fear,” the Prime Minister said. Mr. Modi also referred to forces of anarchy that wanted to destabilise the country, especially economically, again an unnamed reference to the report by Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group, which BJP spokespersons have termed an attempt to destabilise Indian markets. He reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption, and deplored what he termed a tendency in some quarters to celebrate corruption. He added that he was prepared to pay the price for going after corruption and the corrupt. On Bangladesh, the PM struck a pragmatic note. “As a neighbouring country, I understand the worry regarding what happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation becomes normal there very soon. The safety of Hindus and minority communities there must be ensured. India always wants our neighbouring countries to walk on the path of peace and harmony. We are committed towards peace and have the best wishes for Bangladesh’s development journey,” he said.

Apart from the advocacy of a “secular civil code”, Mr. Modi renewed his pitch for simultaneous elections to Parliament and the Assemblies, asking all parties “who understand the spirit of the Constitution” to reflect on the issue. At the same time, he said that dynastic politics needed to be countered, and said that at least one lakh young people unconnected by family to politics need to enter the field at all levels, from panchayat to Parliament. While delivering his longest Independence Day speech in 11 years (at 98 minutes, it was two minutes longer than his 2016 speech of 96 minutes), Mr. Modi also presented a report card of his government of the past 10 years, lauding the pace and intent of reforms undertaken by it, including the new Nyay Sanhitas or criminal and police procedural codes. The Janata Dal(U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), National Democratic Alliance partners whose support is crucial for the Narendra Modi government, struck a cautious note on the “secular civil code” idea, saying unless there was a concrete proposal they could not comment on the issue. The Modi government has, in the past, asked the Law Commission to undertake a study of the feasibility of a UCC. Politically, it faced the issue of exemption for the tribal communities, a demand pushed not just by the BJP-ruled States but the RSS as a whole. The Opposition accused the Prime Minister of pushing a “divisive agenda” in his Independence Day speech, with the Congress calling his remarks on “communal civil code” an “insult” to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. In an editorial, The Hindu pointed out that a uniform civil code in a country as diverse as India requires consensus building, and ending the opportunistic use of the issue to attack the Muslim community.

