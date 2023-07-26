July 26, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

In a bid to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the Manipur violence in Parliament, the Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, plan to move a no-confidence motion against his government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

As only 13 working days of the Monsoon Session are left and the Lok Sabha Speaker can take up to 10 days to admit a no-confidence motion as per procedure, the Congress is keen on moving the motion on Wednesday morning. The party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, confirmed the same to a news agency.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip, asking all its Lok Sabha members to be present, for a parliamentary party meeting at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Floor leaders of the 26 parties of the INDIA bloc will meet at the office of the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, as a no-trust motion needs the support of at least 50 or more members to be adopted in the House.

Informed sources told The Hindu that the move to bring a no-confidence motion was first discussed at a meeting chaired by Mr. Kharge on Monday and thereafter, he broached the issue with other INDIA constituents on Tuesday morning at the floor leaders’ meeting.

Hitting out at PM Modi for comparing the Opposition alliance to the East India company, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur”.

In contrast to PM Modi’s attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to the Opposition leaders of both Houses, stating the government was ready for an elaborate discussion on Manipur and appealed to them for their cooperation. However, the Opposition has claimed that the Prime Minister has committed “grave impropriety” by issuing a statement on the Manipur crisis, outside Parliament ahead of the session.

