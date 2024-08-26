Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira landed in New Delhi on Sunday, August 25, 2024, for the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. India is expected to raise the plight of hundreds of men and women, many of them Indian, stranded at an airport in São Paulo , as they are suspected to be illegal immigrants, in the meetings with Mr. Vieira.

Brazil is reportedly holding more than 660 people, including over 100 Indians, at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport for several weeks as part of new regulations to crack down on illegal immigration routes. Last week, Brazil’s Justice Ministry announced it would impose new restrictions on travellers from “certain Asian countries” who transit through its airports beginning August 26 (Monday), and will not allow them to stay on in Brazil. The measure is expected to target Indians, Chinese, Nepalese and Vietnamese citizens in particular. Citizens from these countries are believed to be a part of a rising trend where immigrants land and request asylum, and then take the land route from Brazil to the Mexican border with the United States to cross over to the U.S. and Canada. According to the U.S. Justice Department, the number of such “asylum applications” increased 61 times between 2013 and 2023.

Although the discussion is not on formal agenda, officials expect it to be raised.

The two foreign ministers will also discuss the agenda for the upcoming G-20 summit in Rio De Janeiro on November 18 and 19, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Although India is a key member of the “Troika” of Brazil, India and South Africa (hosts of 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively), Mr. Jaishankar was unable to attend the crucial G-20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting due to the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in February and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could not attend the Finance Ministers’ Meeting due to the presentation of the Budget in Parliament in July.

The Joint Commission will meet on Tuesday, where cooperation in defence, agriculture and energy is likely to be discussed. Brazil exports crude oil and cooperates with India on biofuels.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Which of the following nations gained independence in 1991?

Cyprus

Barbados

Algeria

Ukraine

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.