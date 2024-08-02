In a 6:1 majority judgment on Thursday, a seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, held that States have the right to sub-classify Scheduled Castes notified in the Presidential List to provide them more preferential treatment in public employment and education. Referring to how a nine-judge Bench in the Indra Sawhney case had held it constitutional to classify the backward class into “backward” and the “more backward”, Chief Justice Chandrachud said the same principle would apply to the SCs. “The principle of sub-classification will be applicable to Scheduled Castes if the social position of the constituents among the castes/groups is not comparable... Sub-categorisation within a class is a constitutional requirement to secure substantive equality,” he said. He, however, remained silent on introducing the creamy layer principle to the SCs and Sts. Four of the seven judges on the Bench separately said the government should extend the “creamy layer principle” to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as in the case of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. It was necessary to exclude affluent individuals or families from the benefits of reservation and make room for the underprivileged within these classes, they said. “The State must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes so as to exclude them from the benefit of affirmative action. In my view, only this and this alone can achieve the real equality as enshrined under the Constitution… Can a child of IAS/IPS or civil service officers be equated with a child of a disadvantaged member belonging to Scheduled Castes, studying in a gram panchayat/zilla parishad school in a village,” Justice B.R. Gavai asked. The view was backed by Justices Vikram Nath, Pankaj Mithal and Satish Chandra Sharma. The observations calling for carving out a “creamy layer” to be excluded from the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota for jobs and education caused widespread confusion among large sections of vocal Dalit communities across the country over what such a “creamy layer” could look like for Scs. In 2021, the Supreme Court had ruled that the government cannot deny reservation to a person belonging to a backward community solely on the ground that he or she is rich. Social advancement, higher employment in government services, etc, played an equal role in deciding whether such a person belonged to the creamy layer and could be denied quota benefits, it had said.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Chandrachud’s joint opinion with Justice Misra that it was constitutionally permissible for the States to sub-classify groups among Scheduled Castes was backed by four other judges. Justice Gavai opined that the unequals have to be treated unequally to bring “real equality”. Justice Gavai said “it is the duty of the State to give preferential treatment to the backward class of citizens who are not adequately represented.” Justice Bela Trivedi remained the lone dissenter on the Bench, saying the States did not have the power to tinker with the Presidential List of Scheduled Castes. The Constitution Bench judgment followed a reference made to the seven-judge Bench in 2020 to examine the constitutionality of the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars Reservation Act, 2009 and the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006. The latter gave preferential quotas to Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs. Chief Justice Chandrachud traced the power of these States to sub-classify the Scheduled Castes for the purpose of affirmative action, including reservations, to Articles 15(4) [prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, caste, etc] and 16(5) [equal opportunity in public employment] of the Constitution. The Chief Justice agreed that the Scheduled Castes was not an “indivisible monolith”. The “Scheduled Castes” notified by the President under Article 341(1) of the Constitution was composed of heterogeneous groups of castes, races or tribes with varying degrees of backwardness. Their inclusion in the President’s List by Parliament under Article 341(2) did not mean they were a “uniform and internally homogenous unit” incapable of further sub-classification. “Article 341(2) does not create an integrated homogenous class. Historical and empirical evidence demonstrates that the Scheduled Castes are a socially heterogeneous class. Thus, the State in exercise of the power under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) can further classify the Scheduled Castes if there is a rational principle for differentiation and if the rational principle has a nexus with the purpose of sub-classification,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed. The court agreed that apprehensions of “potential political tinkering” by parties in power in States to expand vote banks cannot obviate the constitutional need for acknowledging and remedying inter se inequality among Scheduled Castes. The court observed that the States, by addressing inter se disparity among Scheduled Castes on the basis of quantifiable data and providing more preferential treatment to a comparatively more downtrodden group within the class, did not interfere with Parliament’s power under Article 341(2) to make inclusions or exclusions in the Scheduled Castes List. They only work to promote “substantive equality”. Besides, States have to produce empirical data to support their claim that a sub-class requires more beneficial treatment. The majority judgment overruled a 2005 verdict in the E.V. Chinnaiah case, which had held that sub-classification amounted to tinkering with the Presidential list by the State legislature, and was, therefore, violative of Article 341(2), which exclusively vests power in Parliament.

