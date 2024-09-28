The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the effectiveness of the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) interventions to curb pollution, saying that its directions only have a temporary impact on violators. “Like pollution, your directions are in the air,” Justice A.S. Oka, accompanied by Justice Augustine George Masih on the Bench, orally observed. Pollution hearings are gathering steam in the top court, with sightings of stubble-burning reported in the areas neighbouring Delhi, along with the approaching winter season. The court referred to specific provisions under the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, which provide teeth to the CAQM. “There has been total non-compliance of the Act. Please show us a single direction issued to any stakeholder under the Act… We are of the view that though the Commission has taken steps, it needs to be more active. The Commission must ensure that its efforts and directions issued actually translate into reducing the problem of pollution,” the Bench observed. The CAQM, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, responded that the interventions of the Commission had made a marked difference to pollution caused by stubble-burning. CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma, who was present via video conference, said the Commission had been holding meetings with stakeholders and States. The court directed the CAQM to file a status report by the next hearing on October 3. On September 24, the court sought a report from the CAQM on incidents of stubble-burning and action taken against the violators. Last November, the Supreme Court had directed the State governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi to ensure that stubble-burning was “forthwith” stopped as an immediate measure to protect the lives and health of people. At that time, the CAQM submitted a report in the court claiming that the “overall air quality in Delhi-NCR has witnessed an improving trend since the inception of the Commission.”

The report had said that “the key parameters for daily average air quality for Delhi for the period between January–September, 2023 have been the best in 2023 as compared to the corresponding periods from 2018 to 2022 (barring the periods of very low anthropogenic, industrial and commercial activities during the COVID-affected year 2020, owing to complete lockdowns).” Last November, the Supreme Court of India had expressly ordered that such burning completely ceases. Earlier this week, a top functionary in the Prime Minister’s Office convened a meeting with representatives from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, along with the heads of several ministries in Delhi. The brief was to take stock of the steps in place to prevent air quality from deteriorating catastrophically in Delhi. Weeks ahead of the onset of winter in India, both Punjab and Haryana have promised to “eliminate” stubble burning this year, the Centre said in a statement on Monday. In an editorial, The Hindu noted that the causes of the pollution crisis are multi-layered and will yield results only gradually. “The States and the Centre must set aside their political differences and stay the course collectively,” it pointed out. The national capital has been ranked the most polluted capital city in the world four times on the trot starting 2018.

