An educational institution established by a minority community will not lose its identity once it is recognised through a statute, the Supreme Court declared on Friday in a 4:3 majority judgment by a seven-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. The majority judgment authored by the Chief Justice was based on petitions seeking minority status for the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Chief Justice Chandrachud held that an institution established by a minority community was indeed a minority educational institution. But the onus was on the community to prove they had established the institution to preserve and retain their cultural fabric, he said. Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and S.C. Sharma dissented in separate opinions. The court returned the case to the regular Bench to examine the question of AMU’s minority status, based on Friday’s verdict. The petitioners had challenged the judgment in the 1967 case of S. Azeez Basha versus Union of India, which had held that AMU was a Central university and cannot be considered a minority institution. The seven-judge Bench overruled the 1967 verdict that had held that religious minorities did not have the right to administer educational institutions not established by them, and cannot claim protection under Article 30(1). Article 30(1) upholds the right of religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions. The minority status of the AMU, established in 1875, was then restored by Parliament through the AMU (Amendment) Act in 1981. In January 2006, however, the Allahabad High Court struck down the provision of the 1981 law by which the university was accorded minority status. The issue was referred to a seven-judge SC Bench in 2019. The petitioners had argued that upholding Azeez Basha would jeopardise the minority status of several educational institutions, including recognised minority institutions such as St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and Christian Medical College, Vellore. “Article 30 extends to secular education as well,” the Chief Justice wrote. He classified Article 30(1) as both an anti-discriminatory as well as a ‘special rights’ provision in favour of religious and linguistic minorities. “A legislation or an executive action which discriminates against religious or linguistic minorities in establishing or administering educational institutions is ultra vires Article 30(1). This is the anti-discrimination reading of the provision. A linguistic or religious minority which has established an educational institution receives the guarantee of greater autonomy. This is the ‘special rights’ reading of the provision,” the CJI wrote.

Supreme Court judge, Justice Dipankar Datta, in his separate dissenting opinion in the Aligarh Muslim University case, revealed there was hardly any meaningful consultation on the judgment among the seven judges of the Constitution Bench. The draft opinions from the Chief Justice, which became the majority opinion and judgment of the court, reached him late and were constantly revised. A brief consultation by the Bench was held only on November 7. At the AMU campus, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon said, “We humbly accept the judgment of the Constitution Bench and are discussing the details with our legal experts.” A wave of celebration pervaded AMU after the Supreme Court judgment affirmed the right of the Central university to seek minority status. Speaking to The Hindu, former V-C Prof. Mohammad Gulrez, said: “We believe we have the documents that are required to fulfil the indicia laid down by the SC for the granting of minority status.” Thanking the top court for defining the spirit of Article 30, Prof. Gulrez said, the Article would be diluted if it were applied prospectively only to those institutions established after the Constitution came into effect. “Merely because AMU was incorporated by legislation would not mean that it was not established by a minority.” The judgment would impact all minority institutions and not just AMU, he added. Noting that the constitution of a three-judge Bench to decide on the minority status of AMU was a technical compulsion, Prof. Gulrez hoped the Bench would clear the minutiae of the status. “At present, there is no reservation for Muslims in academic courses [in AMU],” he said. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the decision rectifies the 1967 judgment, which had rejected AMU’s minority status. He underscored that Article 30 grants minorities the right to set up and run their educational institutions. This right had now been reaffirmed by the court, he said.

